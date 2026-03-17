MAFS Australia groom caught checking out anther bride in dinner party 'shock twist'

17 March 2026, 12:05

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny become the talking point at the first dinner party
MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny become the talking point at the first dinner party. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Bride rivalry begins at the very first Married At first Sight Australia 2026 dinner party after her groom is caught in the act.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is set to be one of the most explosive series we've seen and as we approach the first dinner party, our first hint as to why becomes clear.

With a rivalry between brides Bec and Gia apparent since their hen night on episode one, things only get worse when they're reunited for their first sit down meal along with the rest of the cast. And husband Danny, certainly doesn't make it easier.

With the teaser clip being released ahead of the episode, we see the brides and grooms come together for the very first time and for Bec's new partner, he gets caught checking out another bride.

In the clip, we don't see who he takes a long look at, but the narrator teases: "In a shock twist, has Danny got his eye on another bride?"

Drama and tension set to rise on MAFS in new promo

Talking to camera, we then cut to Bec who rants: "I'm not talking about it. I'm not bringing that up. It's bad vibes. It's bad juju. I'm not doing it."

Obviously edited to draw us all in, we're not too sure exactly which bride is being referred to but Gia does suggest it could be her.

When talking about their relationship, she told the cameras: "Maybe he's not so happy with Mrs Grinchy and he's looking at me a bit too much."

Danny's wandering eye has already got him in trouble on the couple's honeymoon when she caught him "staring at another woman" while eating dinner.

Bec commented at the time: "Do you want to double take on the girl you’ve been staring at all day?"

Denying it, he responded: "What one? Are you joking? I don’t even know what to say to that. When did I supposedly look at her?"

Danny and Bec are also struggling to find their grove as a couple as he admitted he didn't feel much sexual chemistry between them.

MAFS contestant Gia suggests Danny is checking her out at the dinner party
MAFS contestant Gia suggests Danny is checking her out at the dinner party. Picture: Channel 9

They struggled through their honeymoon but entered the MAFS dinner party together, hoping that their efforts to make the marriage work will spark up a better connection.

However, for rival bride Gia, she isn't convinced these two are working out as she told the camera: "Danny and Bec are very much selling this relationship that's perfect. I'm not buying it."

Catch up on all the MAFS Australia 2026 drama Monday-Thursday on E4.

Read more about MAFS 2026 here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

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