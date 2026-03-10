MAFS 2026 bride Gia Fleur breaks show rules by confirming new relationship status

10 March 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Gia has broken the rules and revealed what happened with her and Scott
MAFS Australia's Gia has broken the rules and revealed what happened with her and Scott. Picture: Gia/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight welcomed Gia Fleur to the experiment for 2026 and she's already breaking the production guidelines. Warning - there are series spoilers ahead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia is officially back on our screens and contestant Gia Fleur has promised to be this season's wild bride.

With a history of partying at the Playboy mansion and appearing in music videos like French Montana's, this mum of one has admitted she's anything but simple and ordinary.

Chosen for groom Scott McCristal by the MAFS experts, both Australian and British audiences have now seen her meet her match at the end of the aisle and despite a few little bumps, they appear to be a good genuine match.

However, while their relationship is still playing out on TV screens across the globes, the cast members are strongly advised against talking about the status of their marriages, in order to not spoil it for viewers.

Gia married Scott on MAFS Australia 2026
Gia married Scott on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Channel 9

Not one to follow the rules, Gia has officially broken all of those production guidelines and revealed her relationship with Scott is over and that she already has a new boyfriend.

Talking to the Daily Mail, the MAFS star has said she's "in love" with new partner Alan Wallace - another former Australian reality TV star who has appeared on Love Triangle.

Not keen to wait a moment longer to air her new boyfriend, she told them: "I can't keep pretending I'm with Scott when I'm so in love with Alan."

Gia and Alan are said to have met through mutual friends just weeks after she quit the experiment with Scott.

Despite being open and honest about her new romance status, Gia and Alan are yet to go Instagram official as she continues her "social media break" so she can promote her time on MAFS.

Gia also isn't the only bride who broke this important show rule as two other brides have since gone public with new relationships.

