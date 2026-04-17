Here are the screenshot receipts MAFS Australia's Gia had of Bec talking about Alissa

17 April 2026, 17:15

Here are the screenshot receipts MAFS Australia's Gia had of Bec
Here are the screenshot receipts MAFS Australia's Gia had of Bec. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia said in the screenshots Gia Fleur flashed during the third Dinner Party.

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Following the explosive second Married at First Sight Australia Dinner Party, which saw Brook Crompton verbally attack her co-stars, Bec Zachariah admitted she was 'the Brook' at the third Dinner Party.

While Gia Fleur flashed screenshots that she said could "ruin" Bec's life, it's been reported that Bec's behaviour alone during the Dinner Party is what got her fired from her day job.

After Gia's claims about Bec's husband at the previous Dinner Party, Bec was furious to see Gia and her husband Scott McCristal putting on such a loved-up display, with matching tattoos to show for it.

Then, when things reached fever-pitch during the party, as Bec screamed at Gia to stop staring at her with her "evil eyes", Gia pulled out what she claimed to be mean girl messages Bec sent about Alissa Fay.

So, curiosity has well and truly got the cat if you've found yourself here. Here's what was said in those text messages and everything Bec has said since they've been exposed.

*This page contains MAFS Australia series 13 spoilers*

MAFS Australia's Gia at the Dinner Party before flashing the screenshots
MAFS Australia's Gia at the Dinner Party before flashing the screenshots. Picture: Nine

What did Bec say in the text messages Gia had screenshot?

While the screenshots Gia threatened to expose weren't revealed at the Dinner Party, later on in the series Alissa gets her hands on the text messages and since those scenes have already aired in Australia we can share them here.

After a very dramatic Dinner Party, Alissa reads out the messages in bed with her husband, David Momoh. Before reading them she says: "I'm actually pretty dumbfounded. I thought there were going to be some nasty messages but not that sort of language."

In the messages, Bec said: "Alissa is going f------ down – rat b---- with her rat husband."

Elsewhere in the messages, Bec had also said: "You know what? Alissa probably isn't a bad girl, but her head is so far up her f------ a------ she doesn't even realise what a c--- she actually is."

Gia also joined in calling Alissa a rat. And Bec also writes: "The only fake f---- in this place are those two c---licking Christian influencer wannabe c----."

These were all read out on Married at First Sight and appear to align with the screenshots that have been circulating on Reddit.

The alleged text messages circulating online
The alleged text messages circulating online. Picture: Reddit

What has Bec said about the text message screenshots?

Speaking on Instagram live with 2025 bride Awhina, Bec said: "I don't know if you've read but I'm pretty sure the screenshots are the exact ones that were released to the Daily Mail and Woman's Day and all that.

"Juliette and Gia sent them to all of the media. Yup, they've already been released, so they're the screenshots, there are no other screenshots, they're the screenshots in question."

"I'll tell you that what I wrote was deplorable without a doubt. I was reactionary. It came from a place of hurt and they were unacceptable," Bec admitted.

MAFS Australia&squot;s Alissa found herself in the middle of "mean girl" drama
MAFS Australia's Alissa found herself in the middle of "mean girl" drama. Picture: Nine

She went on to say: "Alissa doesn't deserve what I said about her, she's a beautiful person."

Bec said that sending those messages is a "huge regret" of hers, adding: "But it happened, they're there, they're out and there's nothing I can do about it."

She added that she had more screenshots that she could share that would make the other brides look bad but said she won't share them because it would hurt Alissa further.

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