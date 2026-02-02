MAFS Australia's Alissa's age, job, ex-boyfriend and everything we know

2 February 2026, 09:58 | Updated: 2 February 2026, 12:57

MAFS Australia 2026's Alissa Fay
MAFS Australia 2026's Alissa Fay. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is MAFS Australia's Alissa Fay? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 bride from her age to her ex-boyfriend.

Married at First Sight Australia is back and one bride already causing quite the stir is Alissa Fay, who initially told her groom she didn't think she could go through with the wedding at the altar - but there was a catch...

Alissa is one of 17 hopeful singles who have turned to the experts with hopes of finding lasting love. The 33-year-old nurse and social media influencer has come into the experiment following the end of a six-year long relationship that broke her heart.

The bride is now looking for a "tall, dark and handsome partner who is ready to open up, build a family and grow together".

So, as Alissa navigates her way through an awkward wedding day, here's everything you need to know about her including her age and where she's from...

Alissa is on MAFS Australia
Alissa is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is MAFS Australia's Alissa?

The MAFS Australia bride is 33 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Alissa from?

Alissa hails from South Australia.

What is MAFS Australia's Alissa's job?

While Alissa is a trained nurse, she's spent recent years working as an influencer with more that 260K followers on TikTok.

As well as this, she is a qualified personal trainer and has created her own training program called 'The Booty Academy'.

Alissa is hoping MAFS will bring her the fairytale wedding, the right partner and the happily ever after she's always dreamed of
Alissa is hoping MAFS will bring her the fairytale wedding, the right partner and the happily ever after she's always dreamed of. Picture: Instagram

Who is MAFS Australia's Alissa's ex-boyfriend?

Alissa was dating fellow social media influencer Will Giles, who is known as 'The Millennial Marketer' to his followers, until the end of 2024.

They had been together for six years and Alissa's foray back into the dating scene has been described as "a challenging new chapter"

The MAFS bride still has content of her and Will on TikTok, with the most recent post showing them loved-up in Paris.

Alissa dated Will Giles for six years
Alissa dated Will Giles for six years. Picture: TikTok

Who did Alissa marry on MAFS Australia?

Alissa married David Momoh on MAFS Australia. The teaser made it look like first impressions didn't start well, as she brutally told him: "I don't think I can marry you."

However, she added: ."..Not until you get on one knee and propose to me first."

Alissa and David on their MAFS wedding day
Alissa and David on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Nine

What is MAFS Australia's Alissa's Instagram and TikTok?

Here's Alissa's TikTok handle: alissafay

And you'll find her Instagram here: alissafay_

