MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam reveal relationship status in reunion episode

24 February 2025, 15:16

MAFS UK's Amy and Adam confirmed their relationship status in the second reunion episode.
MAFS UK's Amy and Adam confirmed their relationship status in the second reunion episode. Picture: Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

Amy and Adam have confirmed their relationship status in the second reunion episode of Married at First Sight UK after months of speculation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hold onto your hats Married at First Sight fans, because the second reunion is here and it’s about to serve some serious tea.

It’s been three months since the last MAFS UK episode aired, which means it’s time to check back in with the 2024 cast for one last time. While we’re all hoping for an evening of revelations, gossip and drama, some fans have more specific hopes - namely, to find out what's going on between Amy and Adam.

Both Amy and Adam made it to the show’s final vows last year with their respective partners, Luke and Polly, where they ended their relationships.

After their exit from the show, the pair started sharing several posts on social media together, which led to speculation about whether they had struck up a romance because let's just say, they looked very...coupley.

But now Amy and Adam have confirmed their relationship status, as they addressed questions about their chemistry head-on at the second reunion.

Amy and Adam started sharing content on social media together.
Amy and Adam started sharing content on social media together. Picture: TikTok/amyvictoriakenyon

In a preview clip for the reunion episode, Amy and Adam are presented with what Kristina labels the ‘box of horrors’.

After opening the box while seated next to Amy, Adam’s eyes go wide with shock and he screeches before he reads her the question: “Amy, why do you think people are so keen to see us become a couple?"

Amy took a moment to gather her thoughts, before she replied: “I think it's because we bring out the best in each other.

"We bounce off each other, and we have an amazing friendship. We're always laughing. You care about my feelings, I care about yours, and we just support each other through everything."

Adam and Polly on MAFS UK 2024
Adam and Polly on MAFS UK 2024 . Picture: Channel 4

Amy's co-stars then broke out into a collective 'aww' around the table, while Kristina added: “Aw, that’s cute!”

Quizzed on if they thought there was room for their friendship to become something more, Amy joked that she couldn't "comment” because it wasn’t a question in the honesty box.

Adam then chimed in: “I’m sorry, but if you want that question, you best go type it up!”

And pressed further on whether the pair had tested their physical connection at all with a kiss, Adam replied: “There’s been no kissing...so far.” Cheeky!

Amy and Luke on MAFS UK 2024
Amy and Luke on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

And if that wasn’t enough to fuel fans’ hopes for a romance blossoming between the two, Amy then also admitted in a cutaway interview with Adam: “I'm not sure what the future holds for me and Adam. I don't think the book is fully closed.”

In classic Adam humour, he then joked: “Maybe some little mini Adams could be on the cards? Or maybe we could just practice.”

So as it stands, there’s no romance between the pair just yet, but it looks like there's definitely some room for that to change!

