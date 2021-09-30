What Does Adam Say To Tayah On MAFS UK To Make Her Break Down?

30 September 2021, 12:36

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tayah can be seen bursting into tears in Thursday night’s Married at First Sight UK after Adam drops a bombshell.

Married at First Sight UK has so far seen Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling as the strongest couple, but in Thursday night’s episode she bursts into tears as her and Adam exchange vows.

After E4 teased Tayah could be pregnant earlier this week – it turned out they’re adopting a puppy – they’ve given fans another twist to expect in this couple’s love story.

When Is The Final Episode Of Married At First Sight UK?

Adam tells Tayah he feels ‘something is missing’ in their relationship as the voiceover tells viewers ‘a bombshell is dropped’.

Adam drops a bombshell leaving Tayah in tears on MAFS UK
Adam drops a bombshell leaving Tayah in tears on MAFS UK. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram
Adam prepares to tell Tayah what's 'been missing' in their relationship
Adam prepares to tell Tayah what's 'been missing' in their relationship. Picture: E4

"Recently I started to feel something was missing, it's been eating away at me and I didn't know the right time to bring it up. That moment is today,” Adam declares.

The camera then cuts to a sobbing Tayah.

After the teaser, fans flooded Twitter with their predictions for Adam’s bombshell, and it seems most viewers are expecting a huge romantic gesture.

“Tayah was obviously crying because Adam proposed,” one person tweeted.

Tayah breaks down as Adam drops a bombshell
Tayah breaks down as Adam drops a bombshell. Picture: E4

“Okay so does anyone else think Adam is going to propose to Tayah in tomorrow’s episode and that’s why she’s crying?” Predicted another.

“I reckon ‘the missing thing’ be an engagement ring & he’s on one knee [sic],” added a third.

Other fans predicted he’s going to tell her he ‘wants to start a family with her’, after revealing their plans early on to have kids ‘within the next year.’

Now we know what you’re thinking – ‘aren’t they already married?’… Well, the marriages on MAFS UK and MAFS Australia aren’t actually legally binding, so Adam could very well be planning on making things official with Tayah.

Tayah and Adam are the strongest couple on MAFS UK
Tayah and Adam are the strongest couple on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Although the contestants say ‘I do’ to a stranger at the start of the series, they simply exchange vows and mark the occasion with a ceremony, but no legal documents are signed.

Married at First Sight UK continues at 9pm on E4.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Leigh-Anne Pinnock release her first solo song?

Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock Releasing A Solo Single For Her Upcoming Film?

All the rules to the challenges in Squid Game explained

What Are The Rules Of Squid Game?

Jung Ho-Yeon's Instagram has blown up...

This Squid Game Actor Has Gained Over 8 Million Followers

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance...

Taylor Swift Was A Bridesmaid At An Intimate London Wedding

Lil Nas X gets real about his relationship with Doja Cat

Lil Nas X Has So Many Words Of Adoration For Doja Cat In Candid Admission

Is Squid Game based on a true story? Inside the inspiration behind the Netflix series

Is Squid Game Based On A True Story?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him