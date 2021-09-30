What Does Adam Say To Tayah On MAFS UK To Make Her Break Down?

Tayah can be seen bursting into tears in Thursday night’s Married at First Sight UK after Adam drops a bombshell.

Married at First Sight UK has so far seen Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling as the strongest couple, but in Thursday night’s episode she bursts into tears as her and Adam exchange vows.

After E4 teased Tayah could be pregnant earlier this week – it turned out they’re adopting a puppy – they’ve given fans another twist to expect in this couple’s love story.

Adam tells Tayah he feels ‘something is missing’ in their relationship as the voiceover tells viewers ‘a bombshell is dropped’.

Adam drops a bombshell leaving Tayah in tears on MAFS UK. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram

Adam prepares to tell Tayah what's 'been missing' in their relationship. Picture: E4

"Recently I started to feel something was missing, it's been eating away at me and I didn't know the right time to bring it up. That moment is today,” Adam declares.

The camera then cuts to a sobbing Tayah.

After the teaser, fans flooded Twitter with their predictions for Adam’s bombshell, and it seems most viewers are expecting a huge romantic gesture.

“Tayah was obviously crying because Adam proposed,” one person tweeted.

Tayah breaks down as Adam drops a bombshell. Picture: E4

Okay so does anyone else think Adam is going to propose to Tayah in tomorrow’s episode and that’s why she’s crying? #MAFS #mafsuk — Becca Jayne 🖤 (@iambeccajayne) September 29, 2021

I bet Adam proposes to Tayah, that’s why she’s crying 👀👀#MAFSUK — Lacey (@lace2509) September 29, 2021

Obvious from the promo for tomorrow night that Tayah is crying because Adam is down on one knee proposing! #MAFSUK — Little Gem Moments Personalised Gifts (@lilgemmoments) September 29, 2021

“Okay so does anyone else think Adam is going to propose to Tayah in tomorrow’s episode and that’s why she’s crying?” Predicted another.

“I reckon ‘the missing thing’ be an engagement ring & he’s on one knee [sic],” added a third.

Other fans predicted he’s going to tell her he ‘wants to start a family with her’, after revealing their plans early on to have kids ‘within the next year.’

Now we know what you’re thinking – ‘aren’t they already married?’… Well, the marriages on MAFS UK and MAFS Australia aren’t actually legally binding, so Adam could very well be planning on making things official with Tayah.

Tayah and Adam are the strongest couple on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Although the contestants say ‘I do’ to a stranger at the start of the series, they simply exchange vows and mark the occasion with a ceremony, but no legal documents are signed.

Married at First Sight UK continues at 9pm on E4.

