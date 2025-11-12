MAFS UK 2025 reunion details confirmed

12 November 2025, 17:00

MAFS 2025 is bringing us a two part reunion
MAFS 2025 is bringing us a two part reunion. Picture: E4

By Zoe Adams

When is the MAFS UK reunion 2025? Here's everything you need to know as the cast of this year reunite for the first time since filming ended.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight 2025 has been eight weeks of newlywed bliss, love triangles, relationships dramas and so much more, and now, it's time for the reunion.

After the Final Vows aired this week, we saw the remaining couples, Abi and John, Leigh and Leah, Leisha and Reiss, Rebecca and Bailey and Keye and Davide all decide whether to split or stay together.

Now, months after filming ended, the cast of 2025 will be reuniting for the first time, revealing who is still single, and which, if any, couples were able to make it in the outside world.

From time, channel and date, here's everything you need to know about the Married At First Sight UK reunion.

MAFS couple Abi and John will be returning for the final dinner party and commitment ceremony
MAFS couple Abi and John will be returning for the final dinner party and commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

When is the MAFS UK 2025 reunion show?

Don't worry MAFS fans, there's hardly any wait at all when it comes to the 2025 reunion show.

On Wednesday 12th November, we'll see the last couples take their final vows and the very next day, the reunion show begins.

Split into two parts this year, E4 will first debut the final ever dinner party, where all the cast from this series will be back in the same room once again.

Final vows were officially filmed and concluded around April/May 2025 time so it's been a while since this year's line up have had to face one another.

Married At First Sight contestants will see each other for the first time since filming concluded
Married At First Sight contestants will see each other for the first time since filming concluded. Picture: E4

The MAFS reunion part two, where the couples and exes get to sit down with the experts one las time, then happens on Friday.

Charlene Douglas, Paul Brunson and Mel Schilling will be able to offer their last pieces of advice to the contestants whether that be on their own, or, part of a couple.

To confirm, you can watch the MAFS 2025 reunion:

  • Thursday 13th November - 9pm-10:40pm
  • Friday 14th November - 9pm-10:40pm

Both shows can be watched live on E4 or you can catch up on Channel 4's streaming service.

