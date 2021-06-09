Married At First Sight Are Looking For New Contestants – Here’s How To Apply

Married at First Sight are looking for new contestants. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight might just help you find your match – here’s how to apply.

Married at First Sight was the dating reality series that took over our lockdown lives last year, and planning for the new series is already underway.

If you’ve ever thought you could be one of the singletons set up with your husband or wife at the altar, Married at First Sight applications are now open.

Here’s how to apply…

Married at First Sight kept the nation hooked to their TV screens in 2020. Picture: Channel 4

How to apply for Married at First Sight

Singles looking for love can apply to appear on Married at First Sight by simply emailing your name, age and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk.

Applications must be over 18 years old.

Each series, a handful of people are picked to meet their match on the day they get married.

Married at First Sight are taking new applications. Picture: Channel 4

The Channel 4 series sees dating experts match people with their perfect type, but the catch is that they only meet on the day they tie the knot.

Cameras then follow the couple in the first few months of marriage, to see if they grow closer after marrying immediately.

