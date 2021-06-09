Married At First Sight Are Looking For New Contestants – Here’s How To Apply

9 June 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 16:45

Married at First Sight are looking for new contestants
Married at First Sight are looking for new contestants. Picture: Channel 4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight might just help you find your match – here’s how to apply.

Married at First Sight was the dating reality series that took over our lockdown lives last year, and planning for the new series is already underway.

If you’ve ever thought you could be one of the singletons set up with your husband or wife at the altar, Married at First Sight applications are now open.

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

Here’s how to apply…

Married at First Sight kept the nation hooked to their TV screens in 2020
Married at First Sight kept the nation hooked to their TV screens in 2020. Picture: Channel 4

How to apply for Married at First Sight

Singles looking for love can apply to appear on Married at First Sight by simply emailing your name, age and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk.

Applications must be over 18 years old.

Each series, a handful of people are picked to meet their match on the day they get married.

Married at First Sight are taking new applications
Married at First Sight are taking new applications. Picture: Channel 4

The Channel 4 series sees dating experts match people with their perfect type, but the catch is that they only meet on the day they tie the knot.

Cameras then follow the couple in the first few months of marriage, to see if they grow closer after marrying immediately.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

A TikTok user has pointed out a hilarious editing mistake in Freaky Friday

Hilarious Freaky Friday Editing Blunder Goes Viral & We Can’t Unsee It

Activities that will boost your productivity, creativity and mental wellbeing

Activities To Top Up Your Dopamine Levels

Khloe Kardashian has had a number of iconic transformations throughout her time in the public eye

Khloe Kardashian Before And After: Old Photos That Show Off Her Incredible Transformation

Liam Payne is set to launch his very own NFTs

Liam Payne Launching NFTs Called ‘Lonely Bug’ Based On Lockdown

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date & Everything We Know So Far About The New Series

Rumours have been circulating that Zendaya will be in Zayn Malik's 'Sweat' music video

All The Clues Zendaya Will Star In Zayn Malik’s ‘Sweat’ Music Video

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album