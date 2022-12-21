Is There Going To Be A Mamma Mia 3?

Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan as Donna and Sam. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

There's talk of a third Mamma Mia movie, and the creators have 'a plan' in the works.

Here we go... again! It looks like our classic film sequel prayers are being answered, with talk of a Mamma Mia 3 emerging.

The last Mamma Mia film – which is a jukebox musical based around ABBA's biggest tracks – was released in 2018, with most of the film's iconic characters returning, except the beloved Meryl Streep who played Donna.

In an interview with Screen Rant, producer Ol Parker revealed the creators' plans for the films to be a trilogy.

"Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That's all I can say," Parker said.

The first Mamma Mia came out in 2008. Picture: Alamy

The Mamma Mia movies are an international favourite. Picture: Alamy

"The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?"

Pierce Brosnan recently gave us all hope for another movie, saying the cast would definitely sign up all over again.

He said while appearing on Good Morning America: "I'm in, too. Sure. It's criminal how much fun you have on that movie. I think everybody would be in... I'm sure there's some plans."

Lily James, who portrayed a young Donna in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, also said she'd love to be part of a third movie.

Pierce Brosnan and the cast have said they'd love to see a third Mamma Mia. Picture: Alamy

She told Screen Rant in February 2022: "Please! But only If I'm in it. They probably won't have me. It'll probably be like, Sophie's baby. Anyway! Let's stop talking about it."

Mamma Mia (2008) told the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) trying to figure out which out of three men was her father after contacting her mum's ex-boyfriends and inviting them to her wedding.

While Donna rekindled her flame with Sam (Brosnan), her exes Harry (Colin Firth) and Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) also develop a bond with Sophie as they're each individually convinced they're her father.

The second movie flashed back to Donna's youth, detailing each of her summer flings after she finished university. It flashes back from the modern day, where Donna's daughter Sophie and her boyfriend are renovating their mum's Greek hotel as they prepare to become parents.

