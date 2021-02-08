Malcolm And Marie Fans In Awe Of Story Behind Zendaya’s Outfit In Netflix Film

Malcolm and Marie has dropped on Netflix and fans have been discussing Zendaya’s iconic outfits in the film.

Netflix’s Malcolm and Marie has been receiving a big reaction from people after it dropped on February 5.

The flick, which stars Zendaya and John David Washington, tells a story of a couple who experience the highs and lows of their entire relationship throughout the course of one night, after director Malcolm forgets to thank his girlfriend Marie at the premiere of his latest movie.

The black-and-white film is full of deep and intense moments, whilst the audience is focused on the unravelling of Malcolm and Marie's characters.

Despite the interesting storyline, a big talking point for fans has been Zendaya’s outfit in the film.

The Euphoria star was introduced to us in the Netflix movie in a stunning metallic halter-neck dress, which she had on for the majority of her evening with Malcolm.

However, throughout the night as she gets dressed into comfier clothes, the actress puts on a gorgeous kimono, and it turns out there’s a cute little story behind it!

Taking to Twitter to talk about the styling of Marie’s character, Netflix Film’s account wrote: “Marie’s dress and Malcolm’s suit were overseen by the actors’ personal stylists, Law Roach and Samantha McMillen.

“But Marie's vintage kimono? Purchased by Zendaya months before the shoot, with no intention of being part of Marie’s wardrobe until it suddenly seemed perfect for it.”

Marie’s dress and Malcolm’s suit were overseen by the actors’ personal stylists, Law Roach and Samantha McMillen. But Marie's vintage kimono? Purchased by Zendaya months before the shoot, with no intention of being part of Marie’s wardrobe until it suddenly seemed perfect for it. pic.twitter.com/vHlHnXZBww — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 7, 2021

Considering the film was created by a tiny team of 22 people, fans were definitely impressed with Zendaya’s personal spin on her style when playing Marie.

One fan tweeted: “She’s got style we been knew [sic],” whilst another dubbed her a “fashion icon”.

Another person went on to praise the stylists for the dress she wore, adding: “That dress was the third character,” and we have to agree!

