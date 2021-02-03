John David Washington’s Famous Family & 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Malcolm & Marie Star's Relatives

John David Washington is the son of some very famous movie stars. Picture: PA/Netflix

John David Washington stars alongside Zendaya in the new Netflix film, Malcolm and Marie, and here’s everything you need to know about his famous family, from his dad Denzel, to his siblings.

John David Washington has landed himself a role starring in the new Netflix release, Malcolm and Marie, alongside Zendaya.

The movie, which was filmed entirely in black and white, tells the story of director Malcolm and his girlfriend Marie, as they experience the highs and lows of their whole relationship throughout the course of an evening.

Many people have only just started to realise that John has an extremely famous family, who you’ve undoubtedly watched on TV over the years.

So, here are three things you didn’t know about the Malcolm and Marie star’s family.

Who is John David Washington’s dad, Denzel Washington?

John David Washington is Denzel Washington's eldest son. Picture: PA

John’s dad just happens to be one of the most accomplished actors in Hollywood - Denzel Washington.

Reaching legend status, Denzel has starred in countless huge movies across the years including Training Day, American Gangster and Malcolm X, to name a few.

Who is John David Washington’s mum, Pauletta?

Denzel and Pauletta Washington have four children together. Picture: PA

John’s mum, Pauletta Pearson Washington, also happens to be a huge star, which is coincidentally how she met her husband, Denzel.

The couple met on the set of TV movie Wilma back in 1977, and began dating shortly afterwards.

She is also the sister of fellow actress, Rita Pearson, who has acted in movies with Denzel.

Who are John David Washington’s siblings?

The Malcolm and Marie star is the eldest of four children, with a younger sister and a younger twin brother and sister.

All of his siblings work in the movie industry, with his younger sisters Katia and Olivia being actresses, whilst his brother Malcolm is a director, producer and writer.

You can watch Malcolm and Marie on Netflix from 5 February.

