EastEnders Actress Maisie Smith ‘Signs Up For Strictly’ Amid Reports She’s Under Investigation Over Smoking Photos

3 September 2020, 09:09

Maisie Smith has apparently signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020
Maisie Smith has apparently signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: PA / BBC

EastEnders actress and TikTok star Maisie Smith has apparently signed up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Maisie Smith, 19, is said to be on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up amid reports she’s ‘under investigation’ for smoking a ‘strong-smelling cigarette’, according to the tabloids.

The EastEnders actress and TikTok star was pictured smoking a hand-rolled cigarette while parked in her car last month.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Judges: Who Are They This Year?

Following the photos, a spokesperson for the soap – where Maisie plays Tiffany Butcher – told the tabloids they were “looking into this matter.”

Maisie Smith has become a star in her own right away from EastEnders
Maisie Smith has become a star in her own right away from EastEnders. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

A source said in this report: “It is unthinkable that Strictly would sign her after the few weeks she has had. The show is the pinnacle of the BBC and gives rising stars and established ones a huge step to more fame.

“So it’s very weird to give someone whose future was very unclear just weeks ago such an opportunity. Perhaps they see it as a way of nailing down a rising star rather than her leaving and taking with her a young audience.”

It comes weeks after it was claimed Maisie was being investigated by BBC bosses over the photos of her smoking a hand-rolled cigarette in her car.

A recent deal with TikTok is also said to have ruffled some feathers.

Maisie allegedly turned down a large sum of money from a record label to promote their artists’ music on her profile, after it breached her contract with EastEnders.

However, it is believed she accepted a second deal.

Maisie has a whopping 1.7 million followers on the app, and has built up a fanbase away from EastEnders through her hilarious videos and dance clips.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian star in leaked music video

Leaked Video Of Kylie Jenner Being 'Birthed' With Kim Kardashian From Kanye West & Tyga Track
After We Collided is finally in UK cinemas

After We Collided Movie Is Finally In UK Cinemas And Fans Are Crying With Happiness

The Rock shared a video to his IGTV explaining how his whole family tested positive for coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Ed Sheeran names daughter after favourite book and recent getaway

Ed Sheeran's Baby Name 'Lyra Antarctica' Revealed: 'His Dark Materials' & Romantic Getaway Inspiration
Jason Bell is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Jason Bell Strictly Come Dancing: Who Is The NFL Player, What Is His Net Worth And Does He Have A Girlfriend?
Harry Styles is known for his famous curls

QUIZ: Prove You’re A True Harry Styles Fan And Match The Year To His Hairstyle

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor