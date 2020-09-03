EastEnders Actress Maisie Smith ‘Signs Up For Strictly’ Amid Reports She’s Under Investigation Over Smoking Photos

Maisie Smith has apparently signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: PA / BBC

EastEnders actress and TikTok star Maisie Smith has apparently signed up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Maisie Smith, 19, is said to be on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up amid reports she’s ‘under investigation’ for smoking a ‘strong-smelling cigarette’, according to the tabloids.

The EastEnders actress and TikTok star was pictured smoking a hand-rolled cigarette while parked in her car last month.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Judges: Who Are They This Year?

Following the photos, a spokesperson for the soap – where Maisie plays Tiffany Butcher – told the tabloids they were “looking into this matter.”

Maisie Smith has become a star in her own right away from EastEnders. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

A source said in this report: “It is unthinkable that Strictly would sign her after the few weeks she has had. The show is the pinnacle of the BBC and gives rising stars and established ones a huge step to more fame.

“So it’s very weird to give someone whose future was very unclear just weeks ago such an opportunity. Perhaps they see it as a way of nailing down a rising star rather than her leaving and taking with her a young audience.”

It comes weeks after it was claimed Maisie was being investigated by BBC bosses over the photos of her smoking a hand-rolled cigarette in her car.

A recent deal with TikTok is also said to have ruffled some feathers.

Maisie allegedly turned down a large sum of money from a record label to promote their artists’ music on her profile, after it breached her contract with EastEnders.

However, it is believed she accepted a second deal.

Maisie has a whopping 1.7 million followers on the app, and has built up a fanbase away from EastEnders through her hilarious videos and dance clips.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News