MAFS UK fans convinced Sarah will swap husbands after 'awkward' Dean wedding

After a disastrous wedding fans predict Sarah will wife-swap. Picture: Channel 4 & YouTube

By Lily Bell

After Sarah admitted she was not attracted to her new partner, fans predict a potential wife-swap.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans watched the first couple, Sarah and Dean, get married last night. But their disastrous wedding had left many viewers predicting a possible wife-swap down the line.

The dating show made a dramatic return, introducing a fresh batch of bride and grooms hoping to find lasting love with a complete stranger. Sarah and Dean were the first to walk down the aisle and get hitched - experts paired them together, as they believed they shared similar core values.

When recruitment consultant Sarah, first appeared on screen she made it clear she was attracted to men with tattoos. So, when heavily tattooed personal trainer Joe showed up at the grooms' stag party, fans immediately thought they would be a perfect match - but that clearly wasn’t the case.

After an awkward wedding and reception, complete with two unexpected performances from Dean, fans quickly took to social media to predict a dramatic wife-swap could be on the horizon.

Sarah and Dean pictured at their wedding reception. Picture: Channel 4

When Sarah and Dean met at the aisle, they initially seemed to get along, sharing smiles and laughter.

However, when it came time to film Sarah's confessional, she admitted that she was not exactly feeling the match, she said: "No, I don't fancy Dean. I'm so sorry, I don't fancy him."

When it was Dean's turn to say his vows, things took an unexpected turn as he proceeded to then perform a self-written rap. Although, Sarah went along with the rap seemingly enjoying the moment, she told later camera she felt overwhelmed and shared he wasn't her "typical type".

During their photography session, things only worsened for the duo. As Sarah discovered Dean had no tattoos - a very important accessory for the bride. She told cameras: "I need to stop focusing on the tattoos, I know."

But the issue seemed to linger for the bride, as she quietly told her friend at the reception "he hasn't got any tattoos".

Joe on MAFS UK series 10. Picture: E4

MAFS fans immediately took to social media, as they predicted that Sarah would swap Dean for Joe further down the line. One commented on Instagram: "They should’ve paired her up with the guy with tattoos."

Another penned: "Sarah will end up with Joe."

One even said: "My prediction is she’s gonna fancy the groom that’s got a shaved head and covered in tattoos and Dean is gonna get hurt over and over again 😢."

At the end of the episode, viewers were given a preview of what's to come, and it seems there's trouble in paradise for Sarah and Dean. On their honey moon, Sarah admits that Dean's random outbursts of songs and rapping is starting to "grate on her".

And when Sarah reveals she's never been with a "bigger guy" before, Dean is left feeling "empty".

MAFS UK returns tonight at 9pm on E4.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.