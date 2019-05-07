Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing & Sophie Haboo's 'Shock Romance' Has 'Devastated' BFF & Ex Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson and Jamie Laing feuding after secret fling with Sophie Habboo. Picture: Instagram/ @SamThompsonUK @HabbooSophie

Jamie Laing is said to have committed the 'ultimate betrayal' by having a fling with Made In Chelsea co-star and BFF Sam Thompson's ex, Sophie Habboo.

Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie 'Habbs' Haboo are said to have stirred up quite the drama by secretly hooking up with each other behind their co-stars backs, causing her ex, Sam Thompson to feud with his best pal Jamie, and Sophie being accused of 'massively breaking girl code'.

According to this report, Sophie Haboo, AKA 'Habbs' and Jamie have been having a 'fling', leaving Celebs Go Dating star, Sam, feeling like he's facing the 'ultimate betrayal' from both his ex and BFF.

The insider told them: "Habbs should have been massively off limits – but instead he’s been hooking up with her behind Sam’s back which has really shocked their entire friendship group."

"It’s also incredibly hurtful on Habbs’ part. She’s good friends with Jamie’s ex Frankie Gaff and has massively broken girl code."

Viewers often see Habbs and Jamie appearing in scenes together on Made In Chelsea, stepping in to help their friends through various dramas, but it seems it's their turn to have the spotlight turned to them, and things aren't going down well.

However, it was only a matter of hours ago that both Sam and Jamie were posting about playing tennis with each other, so the report of their falling out must have been pretty recent.

Sam Thompson was playing tennis with Jamie Laing just hours before 'feud'. Picture: Instagram @SamThompsonUK

The insider also told the publication: "Sam has been left devastated by Jamie’s actions."

"They’ve been close friends for years and Jamie knows how heartbroken Sam was when Habbs finished with him."

Sophie and Sam Thompson called it quits for the last time, after a rocky relationship, back in November of last year, with Sam turning his sights to CGD to try and find love (spoiler, it didn't work).

