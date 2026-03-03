Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg. Picture: FX, Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is coming under fire from JFK Jr.'s real-life family.

Jack Schlossberg has called out Ryan Murphy for his portrayal of his family in the popular new FX series Love Story.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is based on the real-life romance between American businessman JFK Jr and Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette. The hit show has received critical acclaim for Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly's portrayals of the late couple. However, it's also faced some criticism over inaccuracies.

Now, JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg has spoken out against the series and how it depicts his aunt and uncle.

The real Kennedys and the Schlossbergs. Picture: Getty

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, Jack blasted Love Story by saying: "If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy. The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”

He then refered to the entire series as “fiction” with a “capital F.”

Going further, Jack said: "I would hope that Mr. Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he's making to some of the causes John championed throughout his life. Maybe, he would donate some of that money to the JFK library to help keep President Kennedy’s memory alive, but he’s not."

He added: "He’s making money. This is not a documentary."

Elsewhere, Jack said: "If Ryan Murphy really cares so much about the Kennedy family, my uncle John, maybe he would try to do something about getting Trump out of power.”

Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time that Jack his criticised Love Story either. Before the TV show came out, he took to Instagram to write: "For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with, the new shows being made about him, the answer is no."

At the time Ryan responded to Jack on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast by saying: "I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember."

In Love Story, Jack's mother Caroline Kennedy is played by Grace Gummer.

As it stands, Ryan is yet to respond to Jack's new comments.

