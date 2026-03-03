Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

3 March 2026, 17:35 | Updated: 3 March 2026, 17:36

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg
Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg. Picture: FX, Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is coming under fire from JFK Jr.'s real-life family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Schlossberg has called out Ryan Murphy for his portrayal of his family in the popular new FX series Love Story.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is based on the real-life romance between American businessman JFK Jr and Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette. The hit show has received critical acclaim for Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly's portrayals of the late couple. However, it's also faced some criticism over inaccuracies.

Now, JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg has spoken out against the series and how it depicts his aunt and uncle.

The real Kennedys and the Schlossbergs
The real Kennedys and the Schlossbergs. Picture: Getty

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, Jack blasted Love Story by saying: "If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy. The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”

He then refered to the entire series as “fiction” with a “capital F.”

Going further, Jack said: "I would hope that Mr. Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he's making to some of the causes John championed throughout his life. Maybe, he would donate some of that money to the JFK library to help keep President Kennedy’s memory alive, but he’s not."

He added: "He’s making money. This is not a documentary."

Elsewhere, Jack said: "If Ryan Murphy really cares so much about the Kennedy family, my uncle John, maybe he would try to do something about getting Trump out of power.”

Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg
Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time that Jack his criticised Love Story either. Before the TV show came out, he took to Instagram to write: "For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with, the new shows being made about him, the answer is no."

At the time Ryan responded to Jack on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast by saying: "I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember."

In Love Story, Jack's mother Caroline Kennedy is played by Grace Gummer.

As it stands, Ryan is yet to respond to Jack's new comments.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Jessy speaks on Tommy relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Jessy reveals status of Tommy relationship after the villa

Love Island

Penelope and Colin promo image and Queen Charlotte promo image.

Bridgerton boss confirms more spin-offs are 'coming soon'

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.

MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton boss confirms who Eloise will marry in the Netflix series

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

How does John die in Bridgerton? Does he have a brain aneurysm?

How did John die in Bridgerton? His tragic death explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits