Love Story episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

Love Story episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out. Picture: FX

By Sam Prance

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette episode 8 will be released on FX, Hulu and Disney+ on March 19th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

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Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is drawing to a close but when does episode 8 come out online?

Based on the true story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, Love Story explores every aspect of their public romance. Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon have both received widespread praise for their performances as the beloved couple. However, the series has also faced criticism from John F. Kennedy Jr.'s real-life family members.

Each episode of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has been released on FX, Hulu (and Disney+ in the UK) simultaneously but the exact time Love Story episode 8 drops will differ depending on your time zone.

Scroll down for a helpful list of release times so you can plan to watch Love Story episode 8 as soon as it's out.

What time does Love Story episode 8 come out?

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Picture: Alamy

Love Story episode 8 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All nine episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette drop at 6PM PT (Pacific Time) on FX and Hulu in the US and they're made available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, this means each new episode of Love Story will be released at 2AM GMT the following day.

Love Story episode 8 will be released on Thursday March 19th at 6PM PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 6PM

United States (ET) - 9PM

Canada - 6PM (Vancouver), 9PM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 10PM

United Kingdom BST) - 1AM (Mar 20th)

Europe (CET) - 2AM (Mar 20th)

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 2AM (Mar 20th)

India (New Delhi) - 6:30AM (Mar 20th)

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8AM (Mar 20th)

Philippines (Manila) - 9AM (Mar 20th)

Hong Kong - 9AM (Mar 20th)

Singapore - 9AM (Mar 20th)

Australia - 9AM (Perth), 12PM (Sydney) (Mar 20th)

Japan (Tokyo) - 10AM (Mar 20th)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 2PM (Mar 20th)

Find even more time zones here.

When do new episodes of Love Story come out? Picture: FX

When do new episodes of Love Story come out?

The first three episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette came out on Thursday February 12th. As for the rest of the episodes, they've been coming out weekly on FX and Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:

Episode 1: 'Pilot' – February 12th

Episode 2: 'The Pools Party' – February 12th

Episode 3: 'America's Widow' – February 12th

Episode 4: 'I Love You' – February 19th

Episode 5: 'Battery Park' – February 26th

Episode 6: 'The Wedding' – March 5th

Episode 7: 'Obsession' – March 12th

Episode 8: 'Exit Strategy' – March 19th

Episode 9: 'Search and Recovery' – March 26th

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