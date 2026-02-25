Love Story episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
25 February 2026, 19:08 | Updated: 25 February 2026, 20:09
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette episode 5 will be released on FX, Hulu and Disney+ on February 26th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is officially heating up but when does episode 5 come out online?
Based on the true story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, Love Story explores the entire arc of their highly publicised romance. From when they first met to their tragic death, the tv show is a love letter to the beloved couple and fans can't get enough of how well Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon portray the real life celebrity duo.
Each episode of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will be released on FX, Hulu (and Disney+ in the UK) simultaneously but the exact time Love Story episode 5 drops will differ depending on your time zone. Scroll down for a helpful list of release times so you can plan to watch Love Story episode 5 as soon as it's out.
All nine episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette drop at 6PM PT (Pacific Time) on FX and Hulu int he US and they're made available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.
For viewers in the UK, this means each new episode of Love Story will be released at 2AM GMT the following day.
Find even more time zones here.
The first three episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette came out on Thursday February 12th. As for the rest of the episodes, they've been coming out weekly on FX and Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.
Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:
Leigh-Anne Beaks Down Every Song On 'My Ego Told Me To' | Making The Album