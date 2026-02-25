Love Story episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

25 February 2026, 19:08 | Updated: 25 February 2026, 20:09

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette episode 5 will be released on FX, Hulu and Disney+ on February 26th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is officially heating up but when does episode 5 come out online?

Based on the true story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, Love Story explores the entire arc of their highly publicised romance. From when they first met to their tragic death, the tv show is a love letter to the beloved couple and fans can't get enough of how well Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon portray the real life celebrity duo.

Each episode of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will be released on FX, Hulu (and Disney+ in the UK) simultaneously but the exact time Love Story episode 5 drops will differ depending on your time zone. Scroll down for a helpful list of release times so you can plan to watch Love Story episode 5 as soon as it's out.

What time does Love Story episode 5 come out?

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Picture: Alamy

Love Story episode 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All nine episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette drop at 6PM PT (Pacific Time) on FX and Hulu int he US and they're made available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, this means each new episode of Love Story will be released at 2AM GMT the following day.

  • Love Story episode 5 will be released on Wednesday February 26th at 6PM PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 6PM
  • United States (ET) - 9PM
  • Canada - 9PM (Toronto), 6PM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 11PM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 2AM (Feb 27th)
  • Europe (CET) - 3AM (Feb 27th)
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 3AM (Feb 27th)
  • India (New Delhi) - 7:30AM (Feb 27th)
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 9AM (Feb 27th)
  • Philippines (Manila) - 10AM (Feb 27th)
  • Hong Kong - 10AM (Feb 27th)
  • Singapore - 10AM (Feb 27th)
  • Australia - 10AM (Perth), 1PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 11AM (Feb 27th)
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 3PM (Feb 27th)

Find even more time zones here.

When do new episodes of Love Story come out?
When do new episodes of Love Story come out? Picture: FX

The first three episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette came out on Thursday February 12th. As for the rest of the episodes, they've been coming out weekly on FX and Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:

  • Episode 1: 'Pilot' – February 12th
  • Episode 2: 'The Pools Party' – February 12th
  • Episode 3: 'America's Widow' – February 12th
  • Episode 4: 'I Love You' – February 19th
  • Episode 5: 'Battery Park' – February 26th
  • Episode 6: 'The Wedding' – March 5th
  • Episode 7: 'Obsession' – March 12th
  • Episode 8: 'Exit Strategy' – March 19th
  • Episode 9: 'TBA' – March 26th

