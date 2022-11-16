'Love, Lizzo' Documentary Release Date & How To Watch In The UK

16 November 2022, 15:19

By Kathryn Knight

Lizzo fans are about to gain a closer look at the pop star.

Lizzo has given a candid look at her rise to fame in her new documentary Love, Lizzo, telling fans in the trailer's intro: "Y'all have no idea how close I was to this not being a thing."

The documentary includes footage of Lizzo as a child as she explains where her passion for singing and songwriting came from as well as showing what her life is like once she's off stage.

The pop star has cemented herself as a household name thanks to a string of No.1 singles and by simply being herself.

Lizzo Made Dreams Come True When She Sent A Fan Her Emmys Dress

Along the way she's released four studio albums, won three GRAMMY Awards, fronted a talent show of her own, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and become besties with actual Harry Styles.

Fans in the UK will be eager to know how they can watch Love, Lizzo over here, but when is it coming out and what else do we know about the documentary? Here are all the details you need...

Lizzo has become an international superstar
Lizzo has become an international superstar. Picture: Alamy
Lizzo has achieved global super stardom by being herself
Lizzo has achieved global super stardom by being herself. Picture: Getty

When is Love, Lizzo coming out?

Lizzo's documentary is coming out on 24th November on HBO Max.

You have to be signed up to the streaming service to be able to watch the documentary, however, the situation is different if you're in the UK. More on that below!

How to watch Love, Lizzo in the UK

For UK viewers looking to watch Love, Lizzo, it's likely to be broadcast on Sky, who broadcast a lot of HBO's TV shows.

You might also be able to access it on NOW, who also stream some HBO shows.

We'll update this page with more information on how to watch in the UK once the documentary drops.

Lizzo is giving fans a candid look at her life behind the scenes
Lizzo is giving fans a candid look at her life behind the scenes. Picture: Alamy

Watch the trailer for Love, Lizzo

You can watch the trailer for Love, Lizzo at the top of this page! In the sneak-peek at the doc she tells the camera: "It took so much to get to where I'm at today, but I found my voice. Now, when people see me on stage they see themselves.

"Music gave me the opportunity to be who I really am," she adds.

Viewers will get to see some of Lizzo's biggest performances as well as some candid moments of her reflecting on her life so far and the experiences that have shaped her.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift is over the moon about her Grammy nomination

Taylor Swift Is 'Losing Her Mind' Over All Too Well Grammy Nomination

Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler have discovered they're related

Ashley Tisdale Just Found Out She’s Related To BFF Austin Butler!

Love Island's Dami Hope said he finds it hard to be friends with Paige Thorne due to fan narratives

Love Island’s Dami Hope Says He ‘Can’t Be Friends’ With Paige Thorne Over Fan Backlash

Lizzo is the gift that keeps on giving

Lizzo Made Dreams Come True When She Sent A Fan Her Emmys Dress

There has been a Levi Davis sighting in Spain

Concerns For Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis Grow As He's 'Spotted Looking Lost'

Molly-Mae Hague got candid about her baby name choices

Molly-Mae Hague Teases Fans About Baby Girl’s Name After Revealing Baby Boy Choice

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star