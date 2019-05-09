Love Island's Zara McDermott Worries Olly Murs Relationship Rumours Will Stop Her Finding 'Mr. Right'

9 May 2019, 11:14 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 11:19

Zara McDermott wants to clear a few things up about 'romance' with Olly Murs
Zara McDermott wants to clear a few things up about 'romance' with Olly Murs. Picture: Instagram/@OllyMurs/@ZaraMcDermott

Love Island's Zara McDermott has spoken out about cooling off her 'romance' with Olly Murs and worries being associated with him will stop her finding Mr. Right.

Love Island's Zara McDermott reportedly called off her short-lived flirtation with 'Excuses' singer Olly Murs, citing their 12-year-age difference and even says she's annoyed that 'her dream man' may not pursue her from rumours she's dating the singer.

Love Island Start Date 2019: ITV2 ‘Confirm’ When The New Series Will Kick Off

According to this report, Olly took a shining to Adam Collard's ex-girlfriend and the pair exchanged a couple of Instagram likes, with Zara confirming she was definitely 'his type on paper' and even invited her to the semi-finals of The Voice, which he is a judge on.

However, it seems Zara, 22, wasn't won over by Olly's flirting techniques, and is actually not so happy to be associated with the 'Troublemaker' singer at all.

She said: "He’s a lot older than me. I feel really annoyed now because it’s awkward. Everyone thinks I’m dating bloody Olly Murs."

"Imagine my ideal man wants to slide into my DMs but they think I’m with Olly. It’s not ideal."

Zara and Adam Collard left the 2018 villa a couple, and continued to have a relationship until they split in February, having spent too much time away from each other.

So, before everyone gets too excited, no, Olly and Zara aren't involved with each other, but Zara is definitely on the hunt for Mr. Right- maybe she should keep her eyes peeled on the 2019 Love Island villa, as there's bound to be some hotties in there!

View this post on Instagram

work trips aren’t so bad... hello ibiza 💗

A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott) on

