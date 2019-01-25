Love Island's Zara McDermott Breaks Silence On Ferne McCann And Adam Collard NTAs Row

Zara McDermott has spoken out defending boyfriend Adam Collard against Ferne McCann feud. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Zara McDermott has defended her boyfriend Adam Collard amid Ferne McCann row at the NTAs.

Love Island’s Zara McDermott has spoken out about her boyfriend Adam Collard’s row with Ferne McCann at the National Television Awards afterparty.

Ferne McCann allegedly ‘threw a drink’ at Adam Collard and according to onlookers, the argument broke out when Ferne warned other some people not to ‘mingle’ with the couple.

This led to Adam then allegedly telling the star: “You’re a mum, stop bullying Zara.”

Zara has however now spoken out about that night in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

She shared a screen-shot of the online abuse she was receiving from trolls and added: "Getting sent tweets like this".

“Imagine someone threw alcohol in your eyes… what would you do?? If you had done nothing wrong and you simply stood up for someone who was being bullied?” she continued.

“All I’m saying is…if it were to be the other way round and he launched a glass at her face, it would be a completely different story, #doublestandards.” She added.

Ferne was apparently questioned by police but not arrested.

