Love Island Stars Pay Tribute To Sophie Gradon On What Would Have Been Her 33rd Birthday

Zara & Sophie met on the 2016 series of Love Island. Picture: instagram

Former Love Island stars, including Zarah Holland, have paid tribute to their friend Sophie Gordon on what would have been her 33rd birthday.

The showbiz world was rocked when Sophie tragically passed away in June, after taking her own life. Days after her funeral, the body of her boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, was found at his home.

Taking to Instagram, former Miss Great Britain, Zara, wrote: “Happy Birthday Baby Girl. I think about you every day, love you so much. My thoughts are with you beautiful family today. X”

The girls rose to fame after meeting on the second series of the ITV2 dating show in 2016.

Two years later, Sophie had seemed ‘happier than ever’ to her pals but was secretly struggling with anxiety and depression.

A friend told a tabloid at the time: “Her friends thought she was in a great place as she was madly in love with her boyfriend and life was good.

“However a good friend died and it affected her very badly.

“She struggled to cope with it and fell into a dark place.”

Our thoughts are with her family and close friends.