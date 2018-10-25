Love Island Stars Pay Tribute To Sophie Gradon On What Would Have Been Her 33rd Birthday

25 October 2018, 12:28

Zara & Sophie met on the 2016 series of Love Island
Zara & Sophie met on the 2016 series of Love Island. Picture: instagram

Former Love Island stars, including Zarah Holland, have paid tribute to their friend Sophie Gordon on what would have been her 33rd birthday.

The showbiz world was rocked when Sophie tragically passed away in June, after taking her own life. Days after her funeral, the body of her boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, was found at his home.

Taking to Instagram, former Miss Great Britain, Zara, wrote: “Happy Birthday Baby Girl. I think about you every day, love you so much. My thoughts are with you beautiful family today. X”

The girls rose to fame after meeting on the second series of the ITV2 dating show in 2016.

Two years later, Sophie had seemed ‘happier than ever’ to her pals but was secretly struggling with anxiety and depression.

A friend told a tabloid at the time: “Her friends thought she was in a great place as she was madly in love with her boyfriend and life was good.

“However a good friend died and it affected her very badly.

“She struggled to cope with it and fell into a dark place.”

Our thoughts are with her family and close friends.

Latest Love Island News

Zara & Sophie met on the 2016 series of Love Island

Love Island Stars Pay Tribute To Sophie Gradon On What Would Have Been Her 33rd Birthday
Nathan Massey looks totally different.

You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Nathan Massey Looks Like After His Body Transformation
Georgia Steel apparently met up with producers

Georgia Steel 'Met With Celebs Go Dating' One Day After Split From Sam Bird
Chris Pine didn't react well to being asked about Love Island's Samira Mighty

Love Island's Samira Mighty's Famous Ex Chris Pine Denies Knowing Who She Is
Dani Dyer showed her supported for her Love Island BFF, Georgia Steele, during her break-up

WATCH: Dani Dyer Supports Georgia Steele Over Cheating Allegations From Sam Bird

More Movies & TV News

Ross Lynch is single after split from Courtney Eaton

Does Ross Lynch Have A Girlfriend? Who Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Harvey Has Dated
What do the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch look like now?

Sabrina The Teenage Witch: What Do The Original Cast Look Like Now?
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina': Cast, Trailers, Episodes, Premiere Date And More
Sabrina Spellman actress Kiernan Shipka promotes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Who Is Sabrina Spellman Actress Kiernan Shipka? Age, TV Shows And Parents Revealed
Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House is inspired by true ghost stories

Is The Haunting Of Hill House A True Story? The Ghost Story Behind The Netflix Horror