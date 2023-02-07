Love Island’s Zara Addresses Whether She'll Return For Casa Amor
7 February 2023, 10:31
Love Island contestant Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown spilled about her rumoured villa return to Capital’s Sian Welby.
Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown was fast becoming a favourite Love Island contestant just a few weeks into her search for love, but was dumped before finding 'the one'.
After flying back to the UK Zara stopped by our studios to chat to Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby about her Love Island journey and addressed the rumour she’s heading back for Casa Amor.
Zara confessed: “I don’t mind. I’d be up for it. I think it would be great but that’s up to the producers, do you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say no, I need to find a man!”
Watch our interview with Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown on Global Player
She corrected herself: “I want to find a man, I don’t need a man, but I want to find a man.”
Sian of course asked: “Who would you go for?" and Zara wasted no time in responding: “Jordan.”
“Jordan’s gorgeous,” she went on. “He’s like my type to a tee and they sent him in after I left! I was robbed!
“It was awful timing but it’s the way it goes, we know what we signed up for. But hopefully I get to chat to him on the outside.”
Sian reassured: “You’ll always have Love Island as something in common.”
“And the fact we just crossed paths,” Zara added.
Zara also spoke about her relationship with Olivia Hawkins after it was revealed they knew each other before entering the villa.
The model said they’d met through work, but never got to know each other on a personal level.
Despite being in a love triangle with Tom Clare, the girls made up before Zara left the villa, with Zara admitting: “We’re cool now.”
