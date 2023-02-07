Exclusive

Love Island’s Zara Addresses Whether She'll Return For Casa Amor

Zara from Love Island addressed her rumoured return to Casa Amor. Picture: Global/ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island contestant Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown spilled about her rumoured villa return to Capital’s Sian Welby.

Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown was fast becoming a favourite Love Island contestant just a few weeks into her search for love, but was dumped before finding 'the one'.

After flying back to the UK Zara stopped by our studios to chat to Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby about her Love Island journey and addressed the rumour she’s heading back for Casa Amor.

Zara confessed: “I don’t mind. I’d be up for it. I think it would be great but that’s up to the producers, do you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say no, I need to find a man!”

She corrected herself: “I want to find a man, I don’t need a man, but I want to find a man.”

Zara was dumped from Love Island just a few weeks into her journey. Picture: ITV2

Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown got into a love triangle on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Sian of course asked: “Who would you go for?" and Zara wasted no time in responding: “Jordan.”

“Jordan’s gorgeous,” she went on. “He’s like my type to a tee and they sent him in after I left! I was robbed!

“It was awful timing but it’s the way it goes, we know what we signed up for. But hopefully I get to chat to him on the outside.”

Sian reassured: “You’ll always have Love Island as something in common.”

Zara said she'd be willing to return for Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Olivia Hawkins and Zara knew each other before Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Tom Clare entered Love Island and found himself in a love triangle with Zara and Olivia. Picture: ITV2

“And the fact we just crossed paths,” Zara added.

Zara also spoke about her relationship with Olivia Hawkins after it was revealed they knew each other before entering the villa.

The model said they’d met through work, but never got to know each other on a personal level.

Despite being in a love triangle with Tom Clare, the girls made up before Zara left the villa, with Zara admitting: “We’re cool now.”

