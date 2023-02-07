Exclusive

Love Island’s Zara Addresses Whether She'll Return For Casa Amor

7 February 2023, 10:31

Zara from Love Island addressed her rumoured return to Casa Amor
Zara from Love Island addressed her rumoured return to Casa Amor. Picture: Global/ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island contestant Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown spilled about her rumoured villa return to Capital’s Sian Welby.

Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown was fast becoming a favourite Love Island contestant just a few weeks into her search for love, but was dumped before finding 'the one'.

After flying back to the UK Zara stopped by our studios to chat to Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby about her Love Island journey and addressed the rumour she’s heading back for Casa Amor.

Zara confessed: “I don’t mind. I’d be up for it. I think it would be great but that’s up to the producers, do you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say no, I need to find a man!”

I’m A Celebrity Winner’s Daughter Set To Enter Love Island As New Bombshell

Watch our interview with Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown on Global Player

She corrected herself: “I want to find a man, I don’t need a man, but I want to find a man.”

Zara was dumped from Love Island just a few weeks into her journey
Zara was dumped from Love Island just a few weeks into her journey. Picture: ITV2
Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown got into a love triangle on Love Island
Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown got into a love triangle on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Sian of course asked: “Who would you go for?" and Zara wasted no time in responding: “Jordan.”

“Jordan’s gorgeous,” she went on. “He’s like my type to a tee and they sent him in after I left! I was robbed!

Watch our interview with Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown on Global Player

“It was awful timing but it’s the way it goes, we know what we signed up for. But hopefully I get to chat to him on the outside.”

Sian reassured: “You’ll always have Love Island as something in common.”

Zara said she'd be willing to return for Casa Amor
Zara said she'd be willing to return for Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Olivia Hawkins and Zara knew each other before Love Island
Olivia Hawkins and Zara knew each other before Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Tom Clare entered Love Island as a bombshell
Tom Clare entered Love Island and found himself in a love triangle with Zara and Olivia. Picture: ITV2

“And the fact we just crossed paths,” Zara added.

Zara also spoke about her relationship with Olivia Hawkins after it was revealed they knew each other before entering the villa.

The model said they’d met through work, but never got to know each other on a personal level.

Despite being in a love triangle with Tom Clare, the girls made up before Zara left the villa, with Zara admitting: “We’re cool now.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Claudia Fogarty arrived on Love Island during the heart race challenge

Who Is Claudia Fogarty? 5 Facts You Need To Know About The Love Island Bombshell

All the adorable photos of Molly-Mae's baby girl Bambi

All The Adorable Pictures Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Girl Bambi So Far

Love Island's Teddy Soares has responded to those Faye Winter split rumours

Love Island’s Teddy Soares Responds To Faye Winter Split Rumours

Love Island star Jordan's secret rap career revealed

Love Island Bombshell Jordan Odofin Has A Secret Career As A Rapper

Hot On Capital

The ending of You season 3 explained

How Netflix’s You Season 3 Ended & What's Next For Joe Goldberg

All of the new characters joining You season 4

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Harry Styles and Lizzo's friendship has grown over the years.

Inside Harry Styles And Lizzo’s Iconic Friendship

Features

Lizzo captured Harry Styles' Grammys win on TikTok

Lizzo Gave Us The Best POV Of Harry Styles Winning His Biggest Grammy

Music

The lowdown on the 'falling out' rumours

Has Kendall Jenner Fallen Out With Dad Caitlyn?

Behati Prinsloo responded to claims Adam Levine would join the Call Her Daddy podcast

Behati Prinsloo Responds To Fake Podcast Teaser Claiming Adam Levine Will Address Cheating Scandal

More Movies & TV News

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Pamela Anderson soared to fame at 22 years old

How Was Pamela Anderson Discovered & When Was She On Baywatch?

Who has Pamela Anderson been married to?

How Many Times Has Pamela Anderson Been Married?

Love Island star Tom's family have spoken out in support of him

Love Island Star Tom Clare’s Family Breaks Silence After He Comes Under Fire For Villa Behaviour
Love Island fans are convinced Zara could return for Casa Amor

Will Love Island’s Zara Return As A Casa Amor Bombshell?