Love Island's Molly breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Zach having a baby in cryptic post

17 February 2026, 16:13

Love islands Molly Marsh reacts to her ex Zach’s gf being pregnant
Love islands Molly Marsh reacts to her ex Zach’s gf being pregnant. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Molly Marsh has indirectly responded to the news that her ex-boyfriend Zachariah Noble is expecting a child with his new girlfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Love Island star Molly Marsh has shared a cryptic video that fans think is in reaction to the news that her ex, Zachariah Noble, and his girlfriend Ava Hirons are expecting their first child together, six months she split from him for the second time.

Molly and Zach first met in the 2023 on series 10 where the came fourth together, but they first broke up seven months later in March 2024. However, less than a month later, they had rekindled their relationship, moved in together and later brought a dog called 'Scooby'.

Sadly, things weren't meant to be. In July last year, Molly confirmed their split with an Instagram story and three months later, Zach began dating influencer Ava.

The new couple shared the exciting baby news with fans at the start of February, and at the time Molly stayed quiet.

Molly and Zac pictured posing together on holiday.
Molly and Zac split up for a second time last year. Picture: Instagram

In a recent TikTok video captioned, "@Jellycat I’m a mum of 53", Molly lip-synced to the viral Love Island USA "I'm a mommy, Mamacita" audio.

During the video, she briefly pans the camera over to YouTuber and new boyfriend Romell Henry, before turning it back to show off a stuffed bunny she's holding on her stomach.

Many fans speculated in the comments that the 'Mamacita' audio was indirectly taking aim at Zach's girlfriend, Ava, who is a mum-to-be. One commented: "Is anyone else thinking it?"

Another replied: "100% aimed at Ava."

Molly then responded, commenting: "Unfortunately I’m not that petty. I just love my ski bunny @Jellycat."

Zac and Ava's baby announcement post.
Zac and Ava announced the exciting news in a sweet post. Picture: Instagram

On Instagram, Zach and Ava recently announced the news, sharing a baby scan alongside sweet photos of the couple, captioned: “incoming summer ’26.”

Many former Love Island stars flocked to the comments. Mitchel Taylor, aka Messy Mitch, wrote, "SO HAPPY 😭❤️" while Andrew Le Page commented: "Congratulations mate huge news ❤️."

Fellow series 10 finalists Ella Thomas wrote, "Congratulations!!🤍", and Sammy Roots penned: "Congratulations brotha 🤍."

