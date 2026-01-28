Who is Love Island's Zac Woodworth? All Stars bomshell's age, series & more

28 January 2026, 22:20

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and pictured on a red carpet.
American islander Zac Woodworth is on All Stars. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Zac Woodworth is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars have welcomed American bombshell Zac Woodworth, who is one of six American islanders taking part in an explosive Casa Amor-style twist.

Zac made his Love Island USA debut on series 7 in 2025. Despite a short-lived romance, the Casa Amor bombshell only lasted an infamous three days in the villa. He entered on day 17, before being dumped on day 20.

Ahead of his All Stars appearance, Zac revealed what he was most looking forward to, revealing: "I want to introduce a different side of the world to the UK girls and do my thing."

So, as Zac looks for love in the South African villa, here's everything you need to know about the American islander.

Zac and Iris pictured in Casa Amor.
Zac only lasted three days in Casa Amor. Picture: Peacock

How old is Love Island All Stars' Zac Woodworth?

The influencer is 26 years old, the same age he was when he first appeared on Love Island USA series 7.

Where is Love Island's Zac from?

Zac is from Portland, Oregon, which is located in the Pacific Northwest. He currently resides in Scottsdale, a city in Arizona.

Having "travelled the world", Zac admitted he loves to meet girls "outside of the US" and hopes he can finally meet his forever person on All Stars.

Zac's Love Island USA promo image.
Zac first appeared on Love Island USA in 2025. Picture: Peacock

What series of Love Island was Zac Woodworth on?

Zac first appeared on Love Island USA series 7 in 2025. He entered on day 17 as a Casa Amor bombshell and had a brief romance with Iris Kendall.

However, his time was short and sweet as by day 20 he was dumped from the island after he failed to couple up with anyone.

What is Love Island's Zac's Instagram?

You can follow Zac here: @zacwoodworth

