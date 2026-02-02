Love Island's Zac Woodworth shares before and after pictures of hair transplant

Love Island's Zac Woodworth shares before and after hair transplant. Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' Zac Woodworth underwent an dramatic hair transformation before his bombshell appearance.

American bombshell Zac Woodworth has left fans gobsmacked after his dramatic hair transformation ahead of entering the Love Island All Stars villa has been revealed.

The 26 year old has already lived up to all the bombshell expectations, having recently sent fans feral after sharing a steamy kiss with Millie Court during a game of beer pong.

Although it was Zac's shaggy dark hair, brown eyes and toned physique that initially caught Millie's attention, it appears he hasn't always had his curly locks. Zac has now revealed that he underwent a hair transplant a few years ago.

Zac went to Turkey for a hair transplant in 2024. Picture: TikTok

Zac had a hair transplant in late 2024, something he's been open about on his social media. Days after the procedure he took to TikTok to share a detailed breakdown of the whole process and answered a few questions.

The reality TV star disclosed that he flew to Turkey for the transplant - as it was much cheaper than in the US - and said they did a "good job".

Although Zac had a full head of hair before the treatment, he revealed that it was "preventative" method, explaining that he wanted to avoid a receding hairline and future hair loss.

At the end of the video, he concluded positively: "I'm super stoked and I'm so glad I did it."

Zac days after his surgery. Picture: TikTok

In one pinned video on TikTok, which has over 2.3 million views, he is shown immediately after the hair transplant and then months later with his dark, shaggy hair.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments, one wrote: "Wow that’s crazy." Another penned: "Is that the guy on love island?"

Although, it's not usual for Love Island stars to share their hair transplant journeys - with past Islanders Harry Cooksley and Ben Holbrough having both turned to the procedure to thicken up their hairlines - Zac appears to be the first season 3 All Stars contestant to have confirmed a hair transplant.

