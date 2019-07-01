WATCH: Love Island's Yewande Biala Opens Up About The Danny-Arabella Love Triangle

Yewande Biala shared her opinions on Danny Williams, after he dumped her on Love Island for Arabella Chi.

After being evicted from the Love Island villa, scientist, Yewande Biala caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to share her feelings towards her ex-partner, Danny Williams.

"I think Danny - as an individual - is, like, obviously a lovely person," said Yewande. "I think it's just the situation that was handled incorrectly."

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Yewande joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Yewande said that she found both Danny and Arabella seemed to be lovely people, before blaming Danny for how everything rolled out.

"I think that was the biggest issue," said Yewande, referencing how Danny said his 'head wouldn't turn', despite him going for Arabella over Yewande, in the end.

She went on to say how proud she was for expressing her emotions, romantically, whilst in the Love Island villa. Finally, Yewande admitted she'd have rather seen Danny leave the villa, instead of Arabella.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

"To be fair, I'd have rather Danny be out, because he was the one I had the issue with. I don't know Arabella like that".

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After