WATCH: Love Island's Yewande Biala Opens Up About The Danny-Arabella Love Triangle

1 July 2019, 10:07 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 10:16

Yewande Biala shared her opinions on Danny Williams, after he dumped her on Love Island for Arabella Chi.

After being evicted from the Love Island villa, scientist, Yewande Biala caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to share her feelings towards her ex-partner, Danny Williams.

"I think Danny - as an individual - is, like, obviously a lovely person," said Yewande. "I think it's just the situation that was handled incorrectly."

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Yewande joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Yewande joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Yewande said that she found both Danny and Arabella seemed to be lovely people, before blaming Danny for how everything rolled out.

"I think that was the biggest issue," said Yewande, referencing how Danny said his 'head wouldn't turn', despite him going for Arabella over Yewande, in the end.

She went on to say how proud she was for expressing her emotions, romantically, whilst in the Love Island villa. Finally, Yewande admitted she'd have rather seen Danny leave the villa, instead of Arabella.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

"To be fair, I'd have rather Danny be out, because he was the one I had the issue with. I don't know Arabella like that".

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Jessica Hayes and her fiancé have welcomed a baby boy

Jessica Hayes Gives Birth: Love Island Season One Winner Welcomes Baby Boy
Molly-Mae Hague styled her hair like Lucie Donlan's

Molly-Mae Hague 'Copies' Lucie Donlan On Love Island Moments After Confronting Tommy Fury Over Their Close Friendship
The Casa Amor boys and girls have been revealed

Casa Amor 2019 Girls And Boys Revealed: Meet The 12 New Love Island Bombshells
Caroline Flack's blue dress had everyone wanting to know where it's from

Caroline Flack Blue Dress: Where Love Island Host Bought Her Stunning Floral Gown For Latest Villa Dumping
It was BTS X Love Island on Wednesday night

A BTS Fan Account Made It Onto Love Island’s Twitter Challenge And The Army Is Loving It

Hot On Capital

Euphoria aired a fanfic between One Direction's Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson

Directioners Slam Euphoria Scene Showing Animated Fanfic Involving Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson

One Direction

Celebrities react to Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's controversy

Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun: How Celebrities Have Reacted To The Big Machine Drama

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shared a statement after Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records

Taylor Swift And Scooter Braun’s Feud Explained As He Acquires Her Back Catalogue Of Songs In $300m Deal

Taylor Swift

Lil Nas X posts about his sexuality on Twitter

Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Sexuality At The End Of Pride Month
BTS are releasing a mobile phone app so fans can 'manage' the biggest boy band in the world

BTS World Game: The Songs On The Soundtrack, How To Download The App For Free And What Is The Game?
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Bridesmaids And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Will Be There

More Movies & TV News

Season three of Stranger Things premieres 4th July 2019

Stranger Things Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Final Trailer
The Love Island couples are changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who As Danny Williams Picks Arabella Chi
Queer Eye is back for its fourth series

Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Queer Eye Series 4: Release Date, Location & Cast
Tom Holland saved a fan who was being crushed against a barricade

WATCH: Tom Holland Rescues A Fan Who Was Being "Crushed" By Autograph Hunters
This is the first rumoured contestant headed into Casa Amor

First 'Confirmed' Casa Amor Contestant Is Muscly Builder Dan Rose Whose 'Sights Are Set On Amy Hart'