Love Island star Yasmin's twin sister Zara shocks fans with revelation

17 July 2025, 13:51

Islander Yasmin reveals her 'secret' twin sister Zara.
Islander Yasmin reveals her 'secret' twin sister Zara. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Yasmin has revealed her 'secret' twin sister Zara, who's gone viral for her striking resemblance to the Love Island star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Talk about double trouble! Yasmin Pettet's twin's sister, Zara, has been going viral on social media thanks to her uncanny resemblance to Yasmin and hilarious impersonation videos that have caused quite a stir with Love Island fans.

During last night's episode (July 16th), bombshell Yasmin went on a romantic date with partner Jamie Rhodes, where she opened up about her twin sister Zara - calling her "bats--t crazy" and "insane".

So, from Zara's social media posts to Yasmin's candid comments about her twin sister, here's everything we know about Zara...

Yasmin's twin sister on TikTok
Yasmin's twin sister on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Despite fans claiming to see double, Zara has confirmed in a video that they're fraternal twins not identical twins - which means they share 50% of their DNA like regular siblings.

She said: "I think if you guys see us side by side one another, you'd be able to tell okay, that's Yasmin, that's Zara. I think it's just because you guys haven't seen us next to each other."

In shock, one fan replied: "Are you sure the hospital didn’t get it wrong? You can get it tested. Happens often."

And another penned: "No way you guys have to do a dna test there’s no way you’re not identical."

Viewers might see the sister duo on our screen soon, as Zara has "fingers crossed" that Yasmin stays in the villa for the family episode - so she can get "her five seconds of fame".

Zara has recently taken to social media to impersonate her sister, sharing a TikTok compilation of her recreating some of Yasmin's most iconic moments on the show.

The video has already racked up 3.7 million viewers, and fans are obsessed one commented: "The resemblance is crazyyy whatttt?!"

Another said: "You are STUNNING! Would you go in the villa if they asked you to? 👀"

Jamie and Yasmin got to know each other on their date.
Jamie and Yasmin got to know each other on their date. Picture: ITV

Although Yasmin entered the villa weeks ago, she’s kept quiet about her family so fans were surprised when she opened up during her paddle-boarding date with Casa boy Jamie Rhodes.

The Ccmmercial banking executive told Jamie: “I’m close with my mum and sister. They’re like... obviously, I have a twin sister.”

She added: "They’re both so similar to me, but at the same time, I’m so different from them. But they’re both, like, bats**t crazy. Like, they’re both insane."

Jamie laughed and asked: "Would you say you top the ranks, though?"

Without hesitation, Yasmin replied: "Yeah, most iconic."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio in their promo shots

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio spark dating rumours

A source claims Lauren and Ty hooked up during this year's 'dry run'.

Does Love Island have a 'dry run'? What is it and when does it happen explained

Love Island's Harry and Emma flirting around the fire pit on love Island

Love Island first look teases an unexpected rekindled romance

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' history explained

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' reports explained

Love Island producers are bringing fans another brutal dumping

Love Island spoiler sees contestant dumped in shocking and brutal twist

Hot On Capital

Zoe De Grand'Maison as Agnes and Christopher Briney as Conrad

Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why you recognise Zoe De Grand'Maison

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

Love Island's full lineup promo shot

Love Island respond to Woman's Aid statement on misogyny and sexism in the villa

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

Love Island producers are in control of the bed time rules

Love Island contestants have to stick to these strict sleeping rules

Lola Tung had an adorable moment with Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung reveals sweet gesture from Taylor Swift

Stranger Things 5 trailer is finally here – watch it now

Stranger Things 5 trailer reveals Eleven’s new flying powers

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: All the contestants revealed

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell

Love Island's Toni Laites: Age, job, where she's from, health battle and more

Love Island's Toni and Harrison [left]. Cach crying [right]

Love Island's first look sees Cach brought to tears after Toni's shock recoupling decision

Love Island saw Shakira and Ty dump favourite Tommy from the villa

Love Island favourite Tommy reveals what he really thinks of brutal dumping

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address cheating rumours

When does The Last of Us season 3 come out?

When does The Last of Us season 3 start? HBO boss confirms 2027 release date

Lucy Quinn's Love Island promo picture [left] and Lucy and Tommy after recoupling [right]

Love Island break silence on alleged viral Lucy Quinn voice note

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison in bed together

What actually happened between Love Island's Harrison and Lauren?

More Movies & TV News

What does Camazotz mean? Stranger Things 5 episodes title theories explained

Stranger Things 5 episode titles explained – what does Camazotz mean?

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to viewers ahead of season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to fans ahead of season 3

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff [left] and Jessica and Kev in Too Much [right]

Is 'Too Much' a true story? Lena Dunham addresses Jack Antonoff relationship theory

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement with huge ring

Megan Forte Clarke interview with Capital [left], Shakira Khan and Conor Phillips in Love Island villa [right]

Exclusive: Love Island's Megan reveals whether she's still waiting for Conor

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset