Love Island star Yasmin's twin sister Zara shocks fans with revelation

Islander Yasmin reveals her 'secret' twin sister Zara. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Yasmin has revealed her 'secret' twin sister Zara, who's gone viral for her striking resemblance to the Love Island star.

Talk about double trouble! Yasmin Pettet's twin's sister, Zara, has been going viral on social media thanks to her uncanny resemblance to Yasmin and hilarious impersonation videos that have caused quite a stir with Love Island fans.

During last night's episode (July 16th), bombshell Yasmin went on a romantic date with partner Jamie Rhodes, where she opened up about her twin sister Zara - calling her "bats--t crazy" and "insane".

So, from Zara's social media posts to Yasmin's candid comments about her twin sister, here's everything we know about Zara...

Yasmin's twin sister on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Despite fans claiming to see double, Zara has confirmed in a video that they're fraternal twins not identical twins - which means they share 50% of their DNA like regular siblings.

She said: "I think if you guys see us side by side one another, you'd be able to tell okay, that's Yasmin, that's Zara. I think it's just because you guys haven't seen us next to each other."

In shock, one fan replied: "Are you sure the hospital didn’t get it wrong? You can get it tested. Happens often."

And another penned: "No way you guys have to do a dna test there’s no way you’re not identical."

Viewers might see the sister duo on our screen soon, as Zara has "fingers crossed" that Yasmin stays in the villa for the family episode - so she can get "her five seconds of fame".

Zara has recently taken to social media to impersonate her sister, sharing a TikTok compilation of her recreating some of Yasmin's most iconic moments on the show.

The video has already racked up 3.7 million viewers, and fans are obsessed one commented: "The resemblance is crazyyy whatttt?!"

Another said: "You are STUNNING! Would you go in the villa if they asked you to? 👀"

Jamie and Yasmin got to know each other on their date. Picture: ITV

Although Yasmin entered the villa weeks ago, she’s kept quiet about her family so fans were surprised when she opened up during her paddle-boarding date with Casa boy Jamie Rhodes.

The Ccmmercial banking executive told Jamie: “I’m close with my mum and sister. They’re like... obviously, I have a twin sister.”

She added: "They’re both so similar to me, but at the same time, I’m so different from them. But they’re both, like, bats**t crazy. Like, they’re both insane."

Jamie laughed and asked: "Would you say you top the ranks, though?"

Without hesitation, Yasmin replied: "Yeah, most iconic."

