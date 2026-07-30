Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together?

30 July 2026, 16:18

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg in the villa and a selfie.
Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy were dumped the day before the final, but are they still together now or have they split?

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Despite Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg being a fan favourite couple, Tommy's 'secret girlfriend' rumours saw their Love Island journey come to an end right before the final, meaning they missed out on the £50k prize.

On day two Yasmin made her bombshell entrance and formed a connection with Aidan Murphy. However, their romance was short-lived as she developed feelings for Lorenzo Alessi.

Ultimately, things ended for her and Lorenzo during Casa Amor when she met Tommy and he met Julia Majchrzak. Yasmin and Tommy fell in love quickly and seemed excited to continue growing their connection outside the villa.

But, now that they're back in the real world, are they still together or have things ended? Here's the latest.

Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy were dumped by Mica and Samraj.
Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy were dumped by Mica and Samraj. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together?

Yasmin and Tommy are still together and enjoying life on the outside.

Making their return to social media, Yasmin and Tommy did a collaborative post reflecting on their journey. They wrote: "Touchdown baby 🤍We’re truly lost for words from the love and support we’ve received from you all.

"This all feels like a dream and we’re so grateful to every single person who backed us throughout this incredible journey."

They continued: "Walking into the villa, we had no idea what to expect, but we’re walking out with something we never imagined… each other. Through every high, every challenge and every unforgettable moment, we found a connection that means the world to us."

Reflecting on the support, they wrote: "The messages, edits, votes, kind words and constant support have honestly blown us away. Knowing so many of you believed in us and were rooting for us made this experience even more special and we can’t thank you enough."

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured at the airport together.
Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy left the villa days before the final. Picture: Instagram

After Yasmin and Tommy left the villa they shared their plans for the future. Tommy said: "We're just excited to get out there and continue things exactly how they are, and keep building something hopefully very big."

The pair even shared their excitement about exchanging phone numbers and Yasmin getting picked up in Tommy's car for a date. She said: "Yeah, I can't wait to see Tommy in the car. It's the simple things in life."

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