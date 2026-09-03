Have Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy split?

3 September 2026, 12:19

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured in the villa and posing together.
Have Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy split? Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Have Love Island stars Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg split? Here's everything you need to know about the series 13 couple's split rumours.

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Having settled into life on the outside world, Love Island fans are certain Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg have already split.

Yasmin and Tommy met during Casa Amor, where they formed a connection. Returning to the main villa their relationship was quickly tested, when rumours of Tommy's 'secret girlfriend' came to light. The couple worked through the setback, but were dumped just days before the final.

Despite enjoying the reunion wrap party together, fans noticed they hadn't been posting or interacting with each other like they usually would on social media.

Now, Yasmin is living her best life in Ibiza with Priya Jaswal, and Tommy is back home in the UK, the speculation is only getting worse.

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured in the villa.
Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy connected during Casa amor. Picture: ITV

Have Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin split?

Despite the ongoing speculation, it appears Tommy and Yasmin are still together.

A reporter from The Sun has claimed that Tommy recently wrote “No” in his comment section after fans asked whether they had split.

When they first left the villa, Tommy and Yasmin featured on each other's socials regularly; however, this has all changed. In a recent post, Tommy showcased a series of images on Instagram that showed off life post-villa, but Yasmin was noticeably missing.

A fan commented: "Where Yasmin?!?" Another wrote: "No Yas in any of these, shame I thought you guys were great together. Bring on whatever comes next xxx"

Like Tommy, Yasmin's Instagram also has fans questioning their relationship status. Someone said: "Did you delete the photos from Tommy’s party? 😢 they were iconic."

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured at the wrap reunion.
Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy were loved-up at the wrap reunion. Picture: Snapchat

While Yasmin was in the villa, she was accused online of allegedly dumping her long-term boyfriend right before the show.

During her visit to Capital HQ, she addressed the rumours: "No, I mean look, you break up with people, you see people. I think everyone was seeing people before this [Love Island]. They'd be lying if they didn't."

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