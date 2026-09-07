Why did Love Island’s Yasmin and Tommy split?

Why did Love Island’s Yasmin and Tommy split? Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's everything we know about Love Island stars Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg's reported breakup.

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It appears the Love Island curse has struck series 13 couple Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg, as they've reportedly gone their separate ways.

Yasmin and Tommy met during Casa Amor, where they had an instant connection. Back in the villa, their relationship was tested, when rumours of Tommy's 'secret girlfriend' came to light. Despite working through it, they were dumped by fellow Islanders Mica Harris and Samraj Toor.

Although they looked happier than ever at the reunion wrap party, their interactions on social media went silence over the following weeks.

Now, it appears the couple have called it quits on their romance just weeks after leaving the villa.

Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy met during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Why did Yasmin and Tommy split?

Although Yasmin and Tommy have yet to address their split, a source told The Sun: “Tommy and Yas are over. They’re friendly and it wasn’t a bad split but they have been talking over the last week and they’re not together anymore.

“They tried their best but it was just different outside the villa.”

The lack of online interactions hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, with many leaving comments on their social media asking about the status of their relationship.

In a recent post, Tommy showcased a series of images on Instagram that showed off life post-villa, but Yasmin was noticeably missing. A fan commented: "Break up??" Another wrote: "No Yasmin??? 😮".

Yasmin's Instagram has received similar comments, with one fan asking: "Why no Tommy pics?"

Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy were dumped before the final. Picture: Instagram

While Yasmin was on Love Island, she was accused online of allegedly dumping her long-term boyfriend right before the show.

During her visit to Capital HQ, she addressed the rumours: "No, I mean look, you break up with people, you see people. I think everyone was seeing people before this [Love Island]. They'd be lying if they didn't."

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