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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin & Tommy address theory that Lorenzo's friends had a 'game plan' to keep them out of the final

4 August 2026, 19:00

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow & Tommy Stagg pictured together and leaving the villa.
EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin & Tommy on whether Lorenzo's friends plotted to keep them out of the final. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

In a chat with Capital, Love Island couple Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg have revealed whether Lorenzo Alessi's friends plotted to keep them out of the final.

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Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg have finally addressed a question that's been doing the rounds online... did Lorenzo Alessi's friends plot to keep them out of the final?

Right before the final, two of Lorenzo's friends appeared on Tyrique Hyde's live stream and make the shocking claim that Tommy had a 'secret girlfriend'. They said: "He had a girlfriend up until a few weeks before he went in the villa."

Tommy's good friend, and Love Island alum, Harrison Solomon, then went on to suggest that they said to get Yasmin and Tommy out before the final, because he was "damn sure" Tommy didn't have a girlfriend on the outside.

After finishing in fourth place, Yasmin and Tommy spoke to Capital and revealed their thoughts about the comments made by Lorenzo's friends.

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured with Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg during the podcast challenge.
Love Island's Tommy discussed the secret girlfriend rumours. Picture: ITV

When Yasmin and Tommy were asked whether they believe Lorenzo's friends plotted to keep them out of the final, Tommy immediately responded: "We're not going to talk on that one..."

Yasmin chimed in: "We can't say too much!"

Tommy added: "But just do the maths. We were on track to something very special."

Yasmin agreed with Tommy's comment, adding: "The maths ain't mathings unfortunately."

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg joined us in Capital HQ.
Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy joined us in Capital HQ. Picture: Capital

When host Maya Jama questioned Tommy about having a girlfriend on the outside during a challenge, he admitted that he had been in a relationship but said they broke up weeks before he appeared on the show.

Tommy said: "I was previously in a relationship with someone. I said, yeah I told her I was basically doing this and yeah, we left it sweet basically."

Although Yasmin was aware of the situation, she was left upset after learning the timeline of their split.

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