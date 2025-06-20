Love Island Yasmin Pettet sparks bizarre theory with her perfect posture

20 June 2025, 11:40

Love Island bombshell Yasmin Pettet sparks wild fan theory
Love Island bombshell Yasmin Pettet sparks wild fan theory. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's why Love Island star Yasmin's posture is becoming a meme.

Love Island's Yasmin Pettet is being lauded as the best bombshell in the show's history as she ruthlessly tears through the villa kissing who she wants and showing absolutely no remorse - it's iconic.

Even though she's in a couple with Shea Manning, she kissed Dejon Noel-Williams and Harry Cooksley during a game of beer pong and then kissed Harry in the hideaway, all while insisting she was happy in her couple with Shea.

But, aside from her 'man eater' ways, there are some specific things about Yasmin that have made her stand out among the cast.

Viewers of the show won't be surprised to hear that it's her monotone voice and impeccable posture that has got the internet going wild.

Yasmin kissing Harry in the hideaway
Yasmin kissing Harry in the hideaway. Picture: ITV

Among fans the biggest in-joke is that Yasmin is actually an AI robot sent into the villa to keep everyone on their toes. "Is this girl AI???" One viewer asked on TikTok and another said: "guys I'm scared... I think she's AI."

"Love Island's first ai contestant fr she ain't real," a fan penned under a montage of Yasmin's best bits so far.

One Love Island fan even edited her into a logo for 'YasGPT', a play on the AI giant GhatGPT, and now across TikTok users are simply referring to her as 'YasGPT'.

But her straight forward, monotone chat is only half the story as fans can't get over her perfect posture which adds to the robot theory/joke.

Yasmin has incredible posture
Yasmin has incredible posture. Picture: ITV

Under one TikTok, one fan said: "I'm actually jealous of her posture I sit in a banana shape for real."

Another fan noted: "Yasmin never leans back and relaxes..." They added: "I must admit she has excellent posture but it must be so tiring!"

Pristine posture and humdrum way of speaking aside, people are obssesed with Yasmin's time in the Love Island villa as she unapologetically does what she wants, clearly declaring: "This is Love Island not Friend Island."

After she told Harry to 'shut the f--- up' and kiss her, one fan said: "this is what you call a BOMBSHELL"

Elsewhere, someone wrote: "Whoever casted Yasmin for Love Island need to stay on the casting team bc she really got the trio pressed like she dgaf at all."

"“No it was three times” LMAOOO YASMIN IS GOING DOWN IN THE LOVE ISLAND HOF [hall of fame] AS ONE OF THE MESSIEST ISLANDERS EVER," another said after she confirmed that she'd kissed Harry, in front of the rest of the cast.

Yasmin joined the villa with fellow bombshells Malisha Jordan and Emily Moran in the show's biggest twist yet, as they met the boys during their lads night with the rest of the girls secretly watching it all unfold.

While she initially had her sights set on Shea, she's been all over Harry even though he's in a couple with Helena Ford. And her flirting with Dejon has not pleased Meg Moore by either.

Who knows what her next move will be?

