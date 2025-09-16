Truth of Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie's split revealed

Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie reveal truth behind their split and what happened at the NTAs. Picture: TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

After split and cheating rumours, Love Island finalists Yasmin and Jamie have addressed the truth of their breakup.

Following the 2025 NTAs on Wednesday night (September 10th), tabloid reports emerged claiming that Love Island's Yasmin Pettet had been hand-in-hand with The Traitors star Freddie Fraser at the event.

The report said she was seen whispering into his ear, "We need to go somewhere private, no one can see."

It was also said that while Yasmin was with Freddie, Jamie Rhodes, who she came third with on Love Island series 12, was backstage at the NTAs pacing around on the phone, saying: "Yasmin's f----- off."

The reports led to speculation that Yasmin had cheated on Jamie and that they were breaking up. Jamie and Yasmin also arrived to the event separately, furthering split speculation.

The night after the NTAs, Jamie attended one of Olivia Attwood's events alone, causing more conversation around the possible end of his and Yasmin's relationship.

Now, after days of speculation, Yasmin and Jamie have decided to address the claims head-on.

Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes attend the NTA's 2025. Picture: Getty

What did Yasmin say about her split from Jamie?

In a TikTok video, Yasmin revealed that she had Jamie had actually split a few days before the NTAs, in an amicable conversation.

She also said that she was with Freddie, and wasn't whispering but "talking in his ear", saying she was having a gossip. She brought up how Freddie was a fan of 'The Big 3' aka her, Toni Laites and Shakira Khan, and that she's a fan of The Traitors and insisted that she and Freddie are "just friends".

And finally, she clarified that the insinuation that she left the event was with Freddie a load of rubbish. The Love Island star revealed that she and a couple of TikTok stars had gone on to gay bar and partied until 3am.

She captioned the video by tagging Jamie and writing: "I feel like we're divorced parents."

Love Island's Yasmin shared a TikTok to video and a statement to her IG story. Picture: Instagram

In her video, Yasmin said: "Hi, guys. I just thought I'd jump on here and clarify a few things because the knock on is getting a bit out of hand at the moment."

She started by saying: "So number one, what actually happened at the NTAs? I just want to say me and Freddie Fraser are just friends. I think it's obvious that he's a fan of the big three. I loved watching Traitors and there were reports saying that I was whispering in his ear and that I left with him and none of those things happened.

"Don't get me wrong, I was talking in his ear. But you know what? Let me have a gossip. If I want to gossip, I will gossip. Let me do that in peace."

Secondly, she added: "Number two, they said that I left, basically insinuating I left Jamie for him. And that is just so not what happened. I never even left the after party with him. First of all, I left with two men. That was Joe and Kane. And we went to a gay bar until 3am we sang Lady Gaga, we drank vodka straight out of the bottle and we jumped on the pole. So that was my night. And I had a great f------ night as well."

Referring to a TikTok she posted the morning after, where she said she couldn't remember the event, Yasmin added: "And then when I filmed my last TikTok, obviously I had literally just woken up. I had no idea what people were saying about me.

"And that's what I was referring to when I was like, 'oh, I had a crazy night, blah, blah, blah', and like I woke up still drunk. I was referring to that. My antics in Freedom, not my antics at the after party, which were literally nothing."

Yasmin revealing what happened at the NTAs. Picture: TikTok

She went on: "And then third of all, I just wanted to say as well, because a lot of people wouldn't have known this, but me and Jamie actually had split before the NTAs. It's all amicable and we're still really good friends. But I think obviously a lot of people were confused because we saw each other on the red carpet.

"And I'm not gonna lie, it was actually really comforting to see him because it's always nice to see a familiar face. And I mean, we didn't end things on bad terms or anything, so there's no reason why I shouldn't say hi to him.

"Yeah, I hope that clears a few things up. I just want to say as well, thank you to everyone who supported me and Jamie in our Love island journey. I think that was such a unique experience. But I'm so grateful that I got to share that with him."

Jamie and Yasmin on Love Island. Picture: ITV

What did Jamie say about his split from Yasmin?

Just like Yasmin, Jamie took to TikTok to share his explanation of what happened at the NTAs.

He explained that they arrived separately because, as Yasmin confirmed, they had already split. He said that when he was seen pacing around on the phone he was calling co-star Cach Mercer, who was staying near him, and seeing if they were going to share a taxi home.

Jamie said that Cach had already left and when Cach asked if Yasmin was still there, he did say, "Yasmin has f----- off", but that it wasn't meant in a negative light.

He said: "Like that's something that I use in my dialect every day. Like if I'm with someone and then someone asked me, 'Oh, where are they gone?', I say, 'Oh yeah, you f------ off somewhere'."

Love Island's Jamie also shared a statement to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In his video, Jamie said: "I just wanted to hop on here real quick because there's just been a lot of stuff that's been going around and it definitely needs to be cleared up because all of this circulating news and media, it just, it just has to stop because it's just some of it's not true, some of it's been taken out context, some of it's misconstrued. So just wanted to give you the real story from my side and my point of view.

"Just before the NTAs, me and Yasmin had a chat and we decided that it was going to be best for us to go in separate directions. But we didn't fall out and we're still going to choose to remain friends. It's just that for us, a relationship wasn't going to be something that we could work out together."

He added: "Fast forward to the NTAs. Now, obviously we arrived separately, caused a lot of speculation. That was because I was staying in a hotel and she was going from her place and then same setup, going back home. That's why we didn't leave together either.

"In terms of me outside of The O2 Arena 'desperately trying to find Yasmin'. Like, I don't know who said that. I mean, it just wasn't true. What happened is I was on the phone to Cach because he was staying around the corner from me. So I was like, okay, I'll just hitch a ride with him. And he'd already left. And then during that conversation, he'd asked me, 'Oh, are you with Yasmin?', I said, 'Oh, no, Yasmin's f----- off'. Like that's something that I use in my dialect every day."

Love Island's Jamie on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

"Like if I'm with someone and then someone asked me, 'Oh, where are they gone?', I say, 'Oh yeah, you f----- off somewhere'. But like, it's something I say on a day to day, made to sound that I was like, 'Oh yeah, she's f----- off'. And like, I don't know where she is. Like, no. Like, it's just simply untrue," he clarified.

He continued: "It was also said that I was fuming the following night that I was at the River Island party alone. I can assure you that was not the case.

"I had a great night and I knew long before that Yasmin wasn't going to be there with me. So I don't know who is coming up with these stories. I didn't even speak to anyone there and say that, so I really don't understand that one."

"In summary, me and Yas are no longer together. But what an amazing summer it's been. And I just wanted to say thank you to each and every one of you who supported us inside the villa and outside the villa. Thank you."

Yasmin and Jamie days before the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

They both also shared statements to their Instagram stories reflecting the points they made in their videos.

At the end of Yasmin's she said: "Jamie is literally the most amazing man ever and I'm forever grateful for the memories we made and the time we spent together."

Why did Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie split?

While they didn't reveal an exact reason, Jamie said: "A relationship wasn't going to be something that we could work out together."

However they have both explained plans to remain amicable, which is why they were seen on the NTAs red carpet together.

