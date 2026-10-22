Love Island's Yasmin and Lorenzo reignite dating rumours

22 October 2026, 17:11 | Updated: 22 October 2026, 17:14

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Lorenzo Alessi in a TikTok and in the villa.
Love Island's Yasmin and Lorenzo reignite dating rumours. Picture: TikTok & ITV

By Lily Bell

Are Love Island's Lorenzo and Yasmin dating? Here’s everything we know after they sparked dating rumours in new videos.

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Fans are convinces that Yasmin Hadlow has been dropping hints, left, right and centre that her romance is back on with Love Island winner Lorenzo Alessi.

In the villa, Yasmin and Lorenzo formed a connection and coupled up, but their romance failed to blossom due to a lack of emotional intimacy and they both chose to recouple during Casa Amor. Yasmin moved on with Tommy Stagg, and Lorenzo met Julia Majchrzak, who he went on to win the show with.

Despite Yasmin and Lorenzo both leaving the show in relationships, it wasn't long before they each split from their partners. Soon after their respective breakups it was reported that they'd gone on a date, but at the time Yasmin was also being wined and dined by rapper Central Cee.

But after Yasmin and Central Cee officially went their separate ways, she's sparking more Lorenzo dating rumours!

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Lorenzo Alessi pictured in the villa.
Love Island's Yasmin and Lorenzo were coupled up in the villa. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Lorenzo and Yasmin dating?

In a recent TikTok video, Yasmin can be seen walking around a hotel room before twirling and sitting down on a sofa. The on-screen caption read: “PLEASE STOP ASKING ME WHEN WE ARE LINKING.”

Although the video may seem innocent, eagle-eyed fans noticed that it ends with Lorenzo’s reflection in the mirror, showing him filming the video.

Fans quickly flooded the post post with comments about Lorenzo's surprise appearance. One fan wrote: "Lorenzo what are you doing here girl?"

Someone else said: "wtf is lorenzo doing there omg."

Another fan even compared them to Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big, writing: "this is literally carrie and mr big." Yasmin even liked the comment and posted it on Instagram in a series of pictures.

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi and Yasmin Hadlow pictured at his party.
Love Island's Lorenzo and Yasmin looked close at his birthday party. Picture: TikTok

What's more is Yasmin attended Lorenzo’s 29th birthday party over the weekend and they looked very close!

Several videos from the party were posted on TikTok and Instagram, and it's got fans even more sure that they're dating. In one clip, Lorenzo can be seen singing into a microphone while Yasmin stands next to him, holding his shoulder and dancing.

In another clip, Lorenzo can be seen dancing with Yasmin holding onto his arm.

Under a video of the shared to Instagram, one fan said: "Look at the body language. They are 100% together."

Another commented: "I really hope they are back together cos yasmin is very funny and lovely girl. 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

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