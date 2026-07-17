Love Island's Yasmin's job explained as videos about her career go viral

17 July 2026, 13:03 | Updated: 17 July 2026, 13:12

What is Love Island's Yasmin's job?
What is Love Island's Yasmin's job? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything Love Island's Yasmin has shared about her job amid backlash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow has fast become a fan-fave and after Ellie Chadwick left the villa, she looks tipped to win the show with Casa Amor bombshell Tommy Stagg.

Winning the show would mean a £50K payday for Tommy and Yasmin, which is probably why people are now looking into what Yasmin does for work, as she shares glimpses of her already lavish lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok.

Yasmin went on the show and said that she works as a recruitment consultant in London, but she didn't go into detail about it. Now some viewers have resurfaced videos of her bragging about how much money she makes as a online business coach.

Since these videos were uncovered, some people have shared clips of Yasmin recruiting people to join her work. So, what exactly is Yasmin's job role? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Yasmin has shared on her Instagram how she works for PlanNet / InteleTravel
Love Island's Yasmin has shared on her Instagram how she works for PlanNet / InteleTravel. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Yasmin's job?

Yasmin has a second Instagram account which is focused around her job as an "online business coach". She has shared how she quit "corporate life" and now can travel the world and make money.

She's shared how she has recruited 100s of girls to work with her but has never explicitly explained what they do. However, her Instagram confirms that she works for PlanNet which is a multi-level marketing (MLM) company that partners with host travel agency InteleTravel.

A Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) company is a business model where independent distributors sell products directly to consumers and earn commissions by recruiting others to do the same.

A little bit of research shows that InteleTravel sell holidays and agents earn a commission from it. Yasmin has shared lots of videos of her "training" people who have joined her at InteleTravel which have been resurfaced while she's been on the show.

DISCLAIMER: Here's the advice on MLMs as provided by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Love Island's Yasmin shares lots about how her job has changed her life
Love Island's Yasmin shares lots about how her job has changed her life. Picture: Instagram

There has been a lot of research into InteleTravel and on their website they answer the question: Is InteleTravel a scam?

They say: "Absolutely not, although travel is an industry where scams have been too common. For over two decades InteleTravel always has been an example of ethical business, with an extremely high customer satisfaction rate, and a proposition that has proved very attractive to potential agents.

"InteleTravel is recognized throughout the industry for its leadership, and enjoys the highest ratings from the Better Business Bureau and other trade associations."

DISCLAIMER: Here's the advice on MLMs as provided by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island Ellie Chadwick crying and pictured looking shocked with Finley Maddock.

Real reason why Love Island's Ellie quit the show

Just days before Ellie left Love Island for Finley, she was distraught over his actions

Love Island's Ellie reveals how she really feels leaving the show for Finley

Love Island bombshell's Elicia Bailey and Simba's promo image.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba kissing Mara Pirez during Casa Amor.

Love Island's Simba has been "banned" from Angelista's house

Hot On Capital

Did Descendants' Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker fall out? The Malachi Barton drama explained

Did Descendants' Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker fall out? The Malachi Barton drama explained
A screenshot of Jesy Nelson's video and pictured with her twins Ocean and Story.

Jesy Nelson celebrates SMA testing victory after her twins' diagnosis

Here's what time Gracie Abrams' new album Daughter From Hell comes out

Here's what time Gracie Abrams' new album Daughter From Hell comes out

Here's exactly what time Heartstopper Forever comes out

Here's exactly what time Heartstopper Forever comes out

Who is Ariana Grande's boyfriend? Ricky Álvarez's age, height job and everything you need to know

Who is Ariana Grande's boyfriend? Ricky Álvarez's age, height, job, how they met and more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at an event and the couple kissing at the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen in first photos since they got married

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Latest recoupling results revealed

Moana director explains why they changed her hair from the original following backlash

Moana director explains why they changed her hair from the original following backlash

A screenshot from Love Island's Tina Rad TikTok video and Lola Deal pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Tina calls for hate against Lola to stop

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick pictured looking emotional.

Has Love Island's Ellie left the show?

Love Island's Tommy Stagg promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Tommy Stagg: Age, job, height, where he’s from and more

love Island's Charleen Murphy has broken her silence on who she thinks is fake in the villa

Dumped Love Island bombshell Charleen brands fellow islander 'fake'

Ariana Grande hints she's dating Ricky Alvarez again with 'Thank U, Next' lyric change

Ariana Grande hints she's dating Ricky Alvarez again with 'Thank U, Next' lyric change

Jesy Nelson is releasing a documentary all about her twin daughters and their SMA journey

Jesy Nelson confirms start date of "heartbreaking" new series Life Changing

Love Island stars Lola Deal and Julia Mayska pictured.

Love Island's Lola breaks silence on Julia feud

Love Island's Ellie [left]. Love Island's Finley and Elicia kissing

Love Island fans fume at Ellie taking Finley back after Elicia kiss

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island Simba, Julia, and Priya promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Live-action Tangled release date, cast, plot changes, soundtrack and news

Love Island’s Lorenzo Alessi and pictured smiling with Julia Mayska.

Real reason Love Island’s Lorenzo refused to make Julia a coffee revealed

More Movies & TV News

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island’s Lola Deal pictured smiling and hugging Seán Fitzgerald.

Love Island’s Lola reveals plans to move to Dublin and live with Seán

What does gelded mean? House of the Dragon's brutal Ormund Hightower scene explained

What does gelded mean? House of the Dragon's brutal Ormund Hightower scene explained

Ariana Grande will not be in AHS season 13

Ariana Grande drops out of American Horror Story season 13

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick crying and pictured kissing Finley Maddock.

Love Island’s Ellie threatens to quit the show

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians