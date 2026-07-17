Love Island's Yasmin's job explained as videos about her career go viral

What is Love Island's Yasmin's job? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything Love Island's Yasmin has shared about her job amid backlash.

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Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow has fast become a fan-fave and after Ellie Chadwick left the villa, she looks tipped to win the show with Casa Amor bombshell Tommy Stagg.

Winning the show would mean a £50K payday for Tommy and Yasmin, which is probably why people are now looking into what Yasmin does for work, as she shares glimpses of her already lavish lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok.

Yasmin went on the show and said that she works as a recruitment consultant in London, but she didn't go into detail about it. Now some viewers have resurfaced videos of her bragging about how much money she makes as a online business coach.

Since these videos were uncovered, some people have shared clips of Yasmin recruiting people to join her work. So, what exactly is Yasmin's job role? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Yasmin has shared on her Instagram how she works for PlanNet / InteleTravel. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Yasmin's job?

Yasmin has a second Instagram account which is focused around her job as an "online business coach". She has shared how she quit "corporate life" and now can travel the world and make money.

She's shared how she has recruited 100s of girls to work with her but has never explicitly explained what they do. However, her Instagram confirms that she works for PlanNet which is a multi-level marketing (MLM) company that partners with host travel agency InteleTravel.

A Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) company is a business model where independent distributors sell products directly to consumers and earn commissions by recruiting others to do the same.

A little bit of research shows that InteleTravel sell holidays and agents earn a commission from it. Yasmin has shared lots of videos of her "training" people who have joined her at InteleTravel which have been resurfaced while she's been on the show.

DISCLAIMER: Here's the advice on MLMs as provided by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Love Island's Yasmin shares lots about how her job has changed her life. Picture: Instagram

There has been a lot of research into InteleTravel and on their website they answer the question: Is InteleTravel a scam?

They say: "Absolutely not, although travel is an industry where scams have been too common. For over two decades InteleTravel always has been an example of ethical business, with an extremely high customer satisfaction rate, and a proposition that has proved very attractive to potential agents.

"InteleTravel is recognized throughout the industry for its leadership, and enjoys the highest ratings from the Better Business Bureau and other trade associations."

DISCLAIMER: Here's the advice on MLMs as provided by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

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