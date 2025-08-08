Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

8 August 2025, 11:00

Yasmin and Jamie sat together and in the garden.
Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Yasmin and Jamie made things exclusive in the final week of Love Island series 12, so are they still together now or have they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star's Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes first locked eyes in Casa Amor, after that the rest was history as the pair went on to enjoy a near-perfect villa experience.

Viewers first met Yasmin when she crashed boys night out, deciding to take fellow islander Harry Cooksley on a date, playing up on her self-described 'CEO of flirting' skills. When she entered Casa Amor, she was one of the only girls who was single, having no romantic connections tying her back to the main villa boys.

In their initial meeting Yasmin and Jamie seemed to have an instant connection, which progressed into the villa, as Yasmin recoupled with him. Their time together in the villa went from strength-to-strength, forming a stable and genuine that fans adored.

They went on to secure third place in the final, but are they still going strong now?

Yasmin and Jamie on a date at the firepit.
Yasmin and Jamie left the villa as an 'exclusive' couple. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

We're very happy to share that yes, that the finalists Yasmin and Jamie are still together!

In the final episode, Yasmin opened up to Jamie at their final dinner with fellow islanders, she said to him: "You've just become like my sense of calm in here. And I feel like everything that's happened, like we've always managed to overcome it."

She continued: "I feel like you just get me completely."

After the show they appeared on the Love Island: Aftersun podcast, where Jamie admitted his connection to Yasmin was instant: "It was definitely quite clear early on for me. Out of the conversations I had, it was just most flirty and like just the energy."

Making his return to social media, Jamie shared an Instagram post reflecting on his journey saying: "Thank you for all of your love and support on this journey! What an experience this has been!"

He described his experience as "nothing short of incredible", after "exploring a connection with [his] beautiful Yasmin".

Heartbreakingly for Yasmin, her return to social media was slightly different as she shared with fans that her cat Miaow Miaow had sadly passed away, after suffering from cancer.

Throughout her Love Island journey, she regularly spoke about her love for her cat, with Jamie even buying her a cat ring on their final date on the show.

Read more Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist claims from public amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist accusations amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement
Dejon's promo image and relative Niah.

Love Island star Dejon's relative asked to 'take down' video calling him 'narcissist'

Tasha Ghouri posing and with ex-army officials.

Tasha Ghouri reveals why she quit SAS Who Dares Wins

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and what happened in his series

Love Island winners Toni and Cach during the final

Are Love Island winners Toni and Cach still together?

Hot On Capital

Princess Andre posing on holiday and on her TV show.

Princess Andre 'distancing herself from Katie Price' ahead of ITV show launch

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

Married at First Sight UK relationship experts

Every rumoured MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom so far

Why has Taylor Swift's songs disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty theory explains why Taylor Swift's songs have disappeared from season 3
Harry Styles fans think they've spotted an easter egg – but is it for HS4 or Pleasing?

Did Harry Styles drop an HS4 easter egg at his Pleasing pop up?

Mariah Carey drinks a cup of tea on Capital radio

Mariah Carey reveals surprising way she drinks a cup of tea

Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters spoke about their new movie, Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday's Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters rate iconic Y2K items

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked For Good: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about Wicked Part 2

Justin Bieber 'Yukon' lyrics meaning and who features on it explained

The real meaning behind Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' lyrics and who features on it explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh really is

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh actually is

Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short

Is Wednesday season 2 only 4 episodes long? Here's why it's so short

Why was The Sims 5 cancelled?

EA explains real reason why The Sims 5 will never be released

Dejon promo image and sitting.

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on backlash in emotional statement

Love Island 2025 finalists Ty, Cach, Harry, Shakira and Jamie

Love Island 2025 finalists share first pictures as they arrive at UK airport

Harry and Shakira in the garden and with a doll.

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops devastating Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez's age and sudden growth spurt explained

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez responds to shock over his age

Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie

Love Island's Yasmin shares "heartbreak" of losing her cat Miaow Miaow

The Summer I Turned Pretty book reveals exactly what Belly thinks in the peach scene

Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty is even steamier in the book

More Movies & TV News

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Why does Wednesday have black tears? The real meaning behind season 2 mystery explained

The real meaning of Wednesday's black tears explained in Wednesday season 2

Tommy and Ben promo images.

Reality star who kissed Love Island's Tommy and Ben breaks silence

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren at the live final where Toni won with Cach

Love Island fans spot Harrison making awkward blunder during live stream

Toni's promo image and smiling.

Love Island's Toni reportedly set to get her own spin-off TV series

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton