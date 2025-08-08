Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Yasmin and Jamie made things exclusive in the final week of Love Island series 12, so are they still together now or have they split?

Love Island star's Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes first locked eyes in Casa Amor, after that the rest was history as the pair went on to enjoy a near-perfect villa experience.

Viewers first met Yasmin when she crashed boys night out, deciding to take fellow islander Harry Cooksley on a date, playing up on her self-described 'CEO of flirting' skills. When she entered Casa Amor, she was one of the only girls who was single, having no romantic connections tying her back to the main villa boys.

In their initial meeting Yasmin and Jamie seemed to have an instant connection, which progressed into the villa, as Yasmin recoupled with him. Their time together in the villa went from strength-to-strength, forming a stable and genuine that fans adored.

They went on to secure third place in the final, but are they still going strong now?

Yasmin and Jamie left the villa as an 'exclusive' couple. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

We're very happy to share that yes, that the finalists Yasmin and Jamie are still together!

In the final episode, Yasmin opened up to Jamie at their final dinner with fellow islanders, she said to him: "You've just become like my sense of calm in here. And I feel like everything that's happened, like we've always managed to overcome it."

She continued: "I feel like you just get me completely."

After the show they appeared on the Love Island: Aftersun podcast, where Jamie admitted his connection to Yasmin was instant: "It was definitely quite clear early on for me. Out of the conversations I had, it was just most flirty and like just the energy."

Making his return to social media, Jamie shared an Instagram post reflecting on his journey saying: "Thank you for all of your love and support on this journey! What an experience this has been!"

He described his experience as "nothing short of incredible", after "exploring a connection with [his] beautiful Yasmin".

Heartbreakingly for Yasmin, her return to social media was slightly different as she shared with fans that her cat Miaow Miaow had sadly passed away, after suffering from cancer.

Throughout her Love Island journey, she regularly spoke about her love for her cat, with Jamie even buying her a cat ring on their final date on the show.

