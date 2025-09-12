Have Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie split? Freddie Fraser rumours explained

12 September 2025, 12:37 | Updated: 12 September 2025, 12:44

Yasmin speaks out after reportedly cheating on Jamie with Freddie
Yasmin speaks out after reportedly cheating on Jamie with Freddie. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island series 12's Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes sparked split speculation after Yasmin was seen with The Traitors' Freddie Fraser the NTAs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes met on Love Island series 12, where they came third place behind their besties Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan, and Toni Laites and Cach Mercer.

While the other finalists have filled their socials with cute snaps of them together since leaving the villa, Yasmin and Jamie's socials have been noticeably barren of couple pics. However, Jamie has shared some mini-vlog's on his TikTok which Yasmin features in.

Althuugh, after the NTAs on Wednesday night (September 10th), split rumours have been rife. Not only did Jamie share a solo shot of him on the red carpet to his Instagram grid, eyewitnesses have documented Yas reportedly going off with a not-so-mystery man.

So, what's going on? Here are the Yasmin and Jamie split rumours explained.

Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes attend the NTA's 2025
Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes attend the NTA's 2025. Picture: Getty

Have Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie split?

Neither Yasmin or Jamie have addressed rumours that they have split. So, for now their relationship status is unknown.

Split speculation was caused when tabloids reported that Yasmin was seen holding hands with The Traitors star Freddie Fraser during the NTAs. They also alleged that Yasmin had whispered to Freddie: "We need to go somewhere private, no one can see."

They added that later on Jamie was seen pacing around on his phone at the back of The O2, where the NTAs are held. He was reportedly heard saying: "Yasmin has f----- off."

Love Island finalists at the NTAs
Love Island finalists at the NTAs. Picture: Instagram

The morning after the NTAs, Yasmin then addressed fans on TikTok, in a video where she said she was so drunk she couldn't remember the awards ceremony or after party.

She said: "I would say it was a night to remember, but I don't think I'll be remembering it. My head hurts so much as well, I can barely speak my, voice is gone."

Yasmin's comments were then flooded with fans saying things like, "Yas why are people saying you cheated on Jamie" and, "are you and Jamie okay?".

While Yasmin and Jamie haven't addressed the rumours that they've split, Freddie has broken his silence.

Freddie Fraser was on The Traitors series 3
Freddie Fraser was on The Traitors series 3. Picture: Instagram

Freddie shared a TikTok of him before the event and his comments were, naturally, flood with speculation about him and Yasmin.

However, Love Island's Shakira commented: "Here he is, the tabloids mr steal yo girl 🤣🤣 scrub up well freds 💞"

And in response, seemingly shutting down the rumours, Freddie said: "Ahahaha they love to take the p--- 🤣 Thankyou Shakira🩷"

