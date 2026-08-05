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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin breaks silence on rumours she had a boyfriend before the show

5 August 2026, 08:00

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured in Capital HQ and in the villa.
EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin addresses rumours she had a boyfriend before the show. Picture: Capital & ITV

By Lily Bell

In an interview with Capital, Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow addressed the online rumours that she had a boyfriend before the show started.

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The last week of Love Island series 13 was intense. Tommy Stagg faced backlash over 'secret girlfriend' rumours, while Yasmin Hadlow was accused online of allegedly dumping her long-term boyfriend right before the show.

During the podcast challenge, host Maya Jama asked Tommy whether it was true that he had a girlfriend waiting on the outside. He admitted that he had been in a relationship, but they broke up weeks before he joined the show.

Although Yasmin was aware of this, she was left upset because Tommy wasn't entirely truthful about the timeline. Many fans sympathised with her, while others accused her of having double standards, as it was alleged that she ended a relationship right before the show.

However, Yasmin joined us in Capital HQ to address the rumours for the first time and set the record straight.

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured hugging in the villa.
Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy were dumped by Mica and Samraj. Picture: ITV

When Yasmin was asked about the boyfriend rumours, she jokingly referred to Tommy's relationship allegations too. She said: "Just both as bad as each other aren't we? A match made in heaven clearly."

Then she added: "No, I mean look, you break up with people, you see people. I think everyone was seeing people before this [Love Island]. They'd be lying if they didn't.

"And I think you try sort things out and it doesn't work out, and that's it really."

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured together in Capital HQ.
Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy joined us in Capital HQ. Picture: Capital

During the last week of Love island, The Sun claimed they received an email which contained dates and details about Yasmin's alleged relationship. The email also included pictures of Yasmin kissing her ex-boyfriend which were dated 9th May.

Shortly after the picture was taken of the pair kissing, Yasmin reportedly broke up with her boyfriend on 13th May, just 20 days before her bombshell entrance.

Being in the villa meant Yasmin was unable to address these allegations, but her friends on the outside claimed they split in December 2025 and she was "very single" when she entered the show.

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