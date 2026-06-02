Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Yasmin Hadlow is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island bombshell Yasmin Hadlow? From her Instagram & TikTok account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Things are getting hot on Love Island 2026, as we've officially met our first bombshells of series 13, Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight, who were given just 24 hours to choose one boy and one girl to dump from the villa. Ouch!

When it comes to handling competition, Yasmin is unfazed. She revealed: "I am a girl's girl, but when it comes down to what I want, I'll have to go for it!"

Although Yasmin hopes to find love, she's ready to face any "drama that comes with it". Having moved from one relationship to another, Yasmin is ready to get "stuck in", using her powerful eye contact to attract her man.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Yasmin from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Yasmin admitted she tends to fall in love quickly. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Yasmin?

Yasmin is entering the villa at 23 years old, making her the same age as Aidan Murphy.

Where is Love Island's Yasmin from?

When she's not travelling the world, Yasmin resides in Broadstairs, a coastal town located in east Kent.

What is Yasmin from Love Island's job?

Yasmin works as a recruitment consultant. The bombshell is also kept busy running a travel business which she often promotes on Instagram.

Yasmin loves when a guy has an accent. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Yasmin looking for on Love Island?

Being funny is a very important trait for Yasmin, she revealed: "I bounce off people who are funny, so I think that's very important to me." Yasmin is a big fan of accents, particularly Irish or Manchester ones, which will no doubt be good news for Galway-based islander Sean Fitzy.

When it comes to height, Yasmin loves a tall guy. She said: "I love someone who's just really tall next to me, and can look after me, that kind of thing."

Her major turn off is someone who takes longer than her to get ready, as she often found herself waiting for her ex.

Is Love Island's Yasmin on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes she does! Her Instagram account is @itsyasminhadlow. Before entering the villa she had just over 7,000 followers.

Yasmin has nearly 60,000 TikTok followers on @yasminhadlow, where she documents her life and travel.

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