Love Island's Yasmin sparks romance rumours with Central Cee after Tommy split

21 September 2026, 13:21 | Updated: 21 September 2026, 13:25

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured posing and Central Cee.
Love Island's Yasmin enjoys date with Central Cee. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything we know about Love Island’s Yasmin Hadlow’s night out with famous rapper Central Cee following her split from Tommy Stagg.

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It's been two months since Love Island 2026 finished, and newly single Yasmin Hadlow has been spotted on a night out with famous rapper Central Cee after her split from Tommy Stagg.

Islanders Yasmin and Tommy were dumped from the villa just before the final, but they were unbothered, as they were more loved-up than ever and excited for the future.

Despite partying together at the reunion wrap party, their interactions on social media went silence over the following weeks, with reports later claiming they parted way because things between them were simply "different outside the villa".

When Yasmin was still with Tommy, 'Sprinter' rapper Central Cee had named Yasmin as his celebrity crush in an interview. Instantly, fans started shipping Yasmin and the rapper, and now she's single it looks like she might actually be exploring things with him.

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured at the reunion wrap party.
Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy were loved up at the reunion wrap party. Picture: Snapchat

Last week, Yasmin and Central Cee were pictured together at a private party in London.

Sharing more details about the evening, a source at The Sun said: “Obviously there was no overlap at all but after Yasmin and Tommy called it quits she did respond to Central Cee and they were chatting.

“Then he invited her to a party on Friday night and she was excited to meet up.”

If you want further proof they were together, an influencer who goes by the Instagram name Living Papi posted a video from the evening where Yasmin and Central Cee are seen sitting next to each other.

It seems like they may have been chatting for a little while as a few weeks ago, at the National Television Awards, when asked about Central Cee on the red carpet, Yasmin coyly replied: “No comment… Watch this space.”

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow, Central Cee, influencer Living Papi pictured at a party.
Love Island's Yasmin seen with Central Cee at a private party. Picture: Instagram

If the Central Cee dating rumours wasn't enough, there's also rumours flying around that Yasmin recently went on a coffee date with newly single Lorenzo Alessi after their brief romance on the show.

The pair have been back-and-forth on social media after Yasmin posted a video that showed her flashing her mobile with a incoming call from a 'No Caller ID'. The video audio said: "He say he don’t want me back, he’d be lying."

Then, Lorenzo uploaded a carousel of photos which included a snap of his phone with that same 'No Caller ID' screen.

Speaking about Yasmin's potential love triangle with Central Cee and Lorenzo, a source at The Sun said: “Everyone’s expecting her to explore the Cee situation first but obviously her and Lorenzo got on in the villa so never say never.”

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