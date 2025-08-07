Love Island's Yasmin shares "heartbreak" of losing her cat Miaow Miaow

7 August 2025, 09:45 | Updated: 7 August 2025, 12:07

Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie. Picture: ITV / Instagram

Love Island 2025 finalist Yasmin Pettet came home to devastating news about her cat Miaow Miaow.

Yasmin Pettet gave black cat energy throughout her Love Island journey and her love for cats was part of the reason she and Jamie Rhodes - who she came third with - bonded.

The 24-year-old reality TV star often spoke about her cat during her time in the villa and when explaining to Jamie that she didn't want children she said her cat Miaow Miaow was her "world" so she didn't need an actual baby.

When her twin sister and mum came and visited her in the villa she was quick to ask how her cat was and they assured her everything was fine. But now, days after the Love Island final, Yasmin has shared the devastating news that Miaow Miaow has passed away after suffering from cancer.

Yasmin Pettet's cat Miaow Miaow via her Instagram
Yasmin Pettet's cat Miaow Miaow via her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After regaining access to her social media, Yasmin gave a "HUGE thank you" to those who supported her and added: "My love island journey has been crazy to say the least but I really wouldn’t have been able to do it without my Jamie, Toni and Shakira."

But later on she took to her Instagram stories to say: "As I've spoken about her on the show I'm sure a lot of you will know I have a cat called miaow miaow who's been by my side for 11 years now.

When I was filming love island I had a bad gut feeling something was off and when my mum and sister came into the villa I asked them and still felt like something was off.

"Rightfully they didn't tell me because I was still in the villa but after the final I called my sister and she told me that miaow miaow had cancer and died whilst I was away filming love island."

She went on: "I'm trying to be as active as I can be on socials but am taking time for myself to process this heartbreak.

"RIP to my beautiful baby girl, you were so loved and will always be in my soul."

The news has devastated fans with one writing on TikTok: "I am so heartbroken we could literally feel her love for miaow miaow."

Fans also remembered the sweet moment during her final date on the show when Jamie gave her a cat ring and she burst into tears. One fan said: "Jamie's ring hits different now"

We're sending lots of love to Yas and her family at this time 🐈‍⬛ x

