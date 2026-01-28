Who is Love Island's Yamen Sanders? All Stars bomshell's age, series and football career

Meet Love Island USA's Yamen Sanders who is on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Yamen Sanders is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Among the six American bombshells who stormed into the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa is Yamen Sanders who is from the first-ever Love Island USA series.

Talking about taking on a villa full of Brits, Yamen said: "I don’t know anyone in the UK! Best case scenario, I get a British girlfriend, worst case, I have a lot of friends in a new country - and that’s a blessing. The UK isn’t far from LA. That’s a direct flight!"

So, as he looks for the love of his life among the cast of Love Island All Stars series 3, here's everything you need to know about Yamen.

Yaman is a bombshell on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Yamen Sanders?

Love Island's Yamen is 31 years old. On his first Love Island series he was 25.

Where is Love Island's Yamen from?

Yamen's hometown is Inglewood, California.

He's not set on moving to the UK full time for love though, as he said: "The way I live my life, it’s so fluid, I’m in different places all the time. So I’d probably want us to split the time. And even spend some months in Bali, Japan, Dubai or something."

What season of Love Island USA was Yamen Sanders on?

Yamen was an islander on the first ever Love Island USA, series one. He was an OG but after a few failed couplings, he was dumped from the island on Day 22.

Talking about his first Love Island journey, he said: "The first time I did Love Island USA it was a life-changing experience. I went into it with the hope of meeting someone. You do get close to people so quickly, it’s amazing. I was an OG and I was nervous as hell.

"I had a really good time. I was coupled up with a few different girls. The audience voted one girl off and it broke my heart! Then I met another girl, but they her and I were voted out very close to the end."

Yaman on the first Love Island USA series. Picture: CBS

Does Love Island's Yamen play football?

Following his father's footstep, who played professional basketball internationally, Yamen played professional football in the NFL.

He stopped playing in 2016, and at the start of 2026, he wrote on Instagram: "10 years ago when I stopped playing football, I was 100% flat broke. I had no direction, and I had no clue where my life was going.

"People counted me out, told me if I wasn’t playing football or making it to the NFL, I wouldn’t be successful. They were wrong."

How tall is Love Island's Yamen?

The former American football player and Love Island star is 6ft 4".

What is Love Island's Yamen's Instagram?

Here's Yamen's Instagram: yamensanders

