Love Island respond to Woman's Aid statement on misogyny and sexism in the villa. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Recent scenes on Love Island have led Woman's Aid to call for action.

If you've not been keeping up with Love Island this year, buckle in because this one hell of a recap. Fans of the show have been outraged by Harrison Solomon's recent behaviours as he slept with Lauren Wood twice before going behind her back and dumping her for Toni Laites.

Harrison and Toni were in a couple prior to Casa Amor, and while they had some issues involving Helena Ford, they were in a good place. Despite this, both Harrison and Toni recoupled with Lauren and Cach Mercer, respectively.

When Harrison returned from Casa Amor he and Lauren became in separable, cuddling and kissing all day long and even slept together twice while sharing a bed.

Even though he and Lauren seemed to have a genuine connection, Harrison asked Toni to pick him at the next recoupling so they could pick up where they left off. Toni did chose him, but without knowing the extent at which Harrison and Lauren had been intimate with each other.

Lauren tells Harrison “I feel like everything has been a lie,” after recoupling. Picture: ITV

When Toni found out about the details of Lauren and Harrison's intimacy she was instantly disgusted by it and apologised to Lauren for being unaware of how serious her relationship with Harrison had been prior to the recoupling.

Fans of the show have shared their disgust and disapproval of Harrison's behaviour online and now Woman's Aid, a charity working towards ending domestic violence, have released a statement saying "more must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny".

Here's their statement, via The Tab, in full: "In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive, and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships.

"As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them.

Lauren breaks down in tears after shocking recoupling

"Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs."

They continued: "Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them."

Cach confides in Ty after shock recoupling. Picture: ITV

In response Love Island have stated all behaviour in the villa is monitored 24/7 and pointed to their duty of care procedure which clearly states islanders undergo training before the show.

This training and guidance includes "a range of topics to include mutually respectful behaviour in relationships, behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour and language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions before they meet their fellow Islanders".

Prior to the show's launch this year, creative director Mike Spencer told Capital: "We always have a [psychologist] on site. Our duty of care and welfare is second to none. We are very robust, we have and always will take care of our islanders."

Toni was left "disgusted" after Harrison's admission. Picture: ITV

When asked if they introduce extra measures during a time like Casa Amor, he said: "We're the same, we're always taking care of our islanders. You know, we have a chart for water, a chart for suncream.

"Every detail is covered and looked at. It's our responsibility to make their time the best it can be."

He added that there is a booze chart too and islanders are limited to two drinks a night and they are a strictly no spirits villa.

