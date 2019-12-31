Love Island Bosses ‘Eyeing Up’ TOWIE Star Pete Wicks’ Pal Alisha LeMay For Winter 2020 Series

31 December 2019, 11:49 | Updated: 31 December 2019, 11:51

Pete Wicks' pal Alisha LeMay is apparently being 'eyed-up' by Love Island bosses
Pete Wicks' pal Alisha LeMay is apparently being 'eyed-up' by Love Island bosses. Picture: Alisha Lemay/Instagram

Winter Love Island is just around the corner, and the brand new line-up is still apparently being decided.

The new series of Love Island, which will be hosted by Laura Whitmore, kicks off on 12 January in South Africa but the contestants taking part will remain top secret until the season officially begins.

However, there are a few rumoured names flying about - one of which is the pal of The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks.

Aitch Teases Winter Love Island Appearance With Hilarious Instagram Snap

Pete’s friend, Alisha LeMay, 28, is apparently being eyed up by Love Island bosses as she’d be ‘the perfect fit’.

Alisha LeMay already has a large following on social media
Alisha LeMay already has a large following on social media. Picture: Alisha Lemay/Instagram

According to an insider, bosses are considering Alisha due to her ‘fun-loving personality, positive body image, large fan base, and legion of celebrity pals’, reports MailOnline.

The source continued: “Alisha is exactly the type of contestant ITV2 are looking for – she's gorgeous, body confident and isn't afraid to be herself.

“She already works as an influencer and has collaborated with brands like Pretty Little Thing, Missguided and ASOS, which all becomes part in parcel of being a Love Island star.

“Alisha is close friends with Pete, who's a great support to her and she parties with the likes of Dele Ali's girlfriend Ruby Mae and Alicia Roddy, who dated Wes Nelson.

“She's an advocate of body positivity and often admits on her Instagram to never wanting to be perfect, which is an important message to young viewers of the show too.”

Alisha already has 123k followers on Instagram at the time of writing, much like Molly-Mae Hague had before she entered the 2019 villa - and now boasts over 3.6 million.

She also started up a Twitter account at the start of December, with her first tweet reading: "elloooooo this the only twitter account i have my babes xxx [sic]."

Applications are still open for winter Love Island until 11 January, so there’s still time for hopefuls to enter.

Another rumoured islander is Heart presenter Rochelle Humes’ little sister Sophie Piper.

Model Charles Drury was also apparently contacted by ITV for the show, while footballer-turned-model Jay Munro was one of the first to be rumoured as a confirmed contestant.

However, the final line-up isn’t apparently decided until the final moments.

> Grab Our App For The Latest I'm A Celeb News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Caroline Flack could lose a presenting job following assault charges

Caroline Flack Could Lose The Surjury Presenting Job After Assault Charges
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Love Island's Maura and Curtis

Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard ‘Haven’t Seen Each Other’ As Split Rumours Begin
Caroline Flack net worth

Caroline Flack Net Worth: Love Island Presenter’s TV Fortune Revealed

Features

Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack Denies Assaulting Boyfriend Lewis Burton

Hot On Capital

Travis Scott said he'll 'always love Kylie Jenner'

Travis Scott Says He’ll ‘Always Love’ Kylie Jenner As He Calls Daughter Stormi ‘My Best Friend’
Halsey organised a last-minute concert for fire relief in Australia

Halsey Pulls Together Last Minute Show In Melbourne For Fire Relief After Falls Festival Is Cancelled Due To Wildfires

Halsey

Jacqueline Jossa said she was called 'fat Lauren Branning' when she joined EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa Shares Heartache Of Being Branded ‘Fat Lauren Branning’ When She Was Cast On EastEnders
Caitlyn Jenner called her kids to apologise after she left I'm A Celeb

Caitlyn Jenner Called Daughters Kendall and Kylie 'To Apologise' For Backlash They Received During I'm A Celeb
Justin Bieber is dropping an album in 2020

Justin Bieber’s New Album And 2020 Tour - Everything We Know So Far About The Star’s Comeback

Justin Bieber

Neil the baby actor Oscar Hartland hinted at the return of Gavin and Stacey

Gavin And Stacey’s Neil The Baby Actor Says James Corden Hinted At Series 4

More Movies & TV News

You Season 3 is happening according to the Joe Goldberg actor

You Season 3 ‘Confirmed’ As Penn Badgley Teases New Netflix Plot
Did you spot the meaning behind Love and Forty's names

You Season 2: Secret Meanings Behind Love and Forty’s Bizarre Names Revealed
Victoria Pedretti is part of the new You season 2 cast

You Season 2 Victoria Pedretti: Instagram, Age And Movies And TV Career Revealed
Oti Mabuse 'had a meltdown' over a new twist in The Greatest Dancer

The Greatest Dancer Production Had To Be Halted After Oti Mabuse ‘Had A Meltdown’ Over New Format
James Corden revealed the celebrity pal who inspired 'Dirtbox'

Gavin And Stacey Star James Corden Reveals Which Celebrity Pal Inspired Smithy’s Crew Member Dirtbox