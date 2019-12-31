Love Island Bosses ‘Eyeing Up’ TOWIE Star Pete Wicks’ Pal Alisha LeMay For Winter 2020 Series

Pete Wicks' pal Alisha LeMay is apparently being 'eyed-up' by Love Island bosses. Picture: Alisha Lemay/Instagram

Winter Love Island is just around the corner, and the brand new line-up is still apparently being decided.

The new series of Love Island, which will be hosted by Laura Whitmore, kicks off on 12 January in South Africa but the contestants taking part will remain top secret until the season officially begins.

However, there are a few rumoured names flying about - one of which is the pal of The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks.

Aitch Teases Winter Love Island Appearance With Hilarious Instagram Snap

Pete’s friend, Alisha LeMay, 28, is apparently being eyed up by Love Island bosses as she’d be ‘the perfect fit’.

Alisha LeMay already has a large following on social media. Picture: Alisha Lemay/Instagram

According to an insider, bosses are considering Alisha due to her ‘fun-loving personality, positive body image, large fan base, and legion of celebrity pals’, reports MailOnline.

The source continued: “Alisha is exactly the type of contestant ITV2 are looking for – she's gorgeous, body confident and isn't afraid to be herself.

“She already works as an influencer and has collaborated with brands like Pretty Little Thing, Missguided and ASOS, which all becomes part in parcel of being a Love Island star.

“Alisha is close friends with Pete, who's a great support to her and she parties with the likes of Dele Ali's girlfriend Ruby Mae and Alicia Roddy, who dated Wes Nelson.

“She's an advocate of body positivity and often admits on her Instagram to never wanting to be perfect, which is an important message to young viewers of the show too.”

Alisha already has 123k followers on Instagram at the time of writing, much like Molly-Mae Hague had before she entered the 2019 villa - and now boasts over 3.6 million.

She also started up a Twitter account at the start of December, with her first tweet reading: "elloooooo this the only twitter account i have my babes xxx [sic]."

Applications are still open for winter Love Island until 11 January, so there’s still time for hopefuls to enter.

Another rumoured islander is Heart presenter Rochelle Humes’ little sister Sophie Piper.

Model Charles Drury was also apparently contacted by ITV for the show, while footballer-turned-model Jay Munro was one of the first to be rumoured as a confirmed contestant.

However, the final line-up isn’t apparently decided until the final moments.

> Grab Our App For The Latest I'm A Celeb News And Gossip