Love Island 2025 winners are Toni and Cach

Love Island series 12 is officially over – but who was crowned the summer winners for 2025?

It’s officially over! The last Love Island episode saw Toni Laites and Cach Mercer, Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes, Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood as this year’s finalists.

After eight weeks in sunny Spain, Toni and Cach were crowned the winners of Love Island series 12, leaving with the £50,000 prize after Maya Jama declared them the couple with the most votes.

Love Island producers promised fans more "unexpected twists" than ever before, and they well and truly delivered. In series 12 we’ve seen countless dumpings, love triangles, full blown arguments and 'wife swapping’ (let’s try to forget that one).

Toni and Cach are the winners and here's who came second, third and fourth.

Winners: Toni and Cach

Toni and Cach were crowned the official winners of Love Island 2025, taking the top spot ahead of the other three final couples.

In second place was Shakira and Harry. Yasmin and Jamie ended up in third place with Angel and Ty rounding out the final four in fourth place.

Toni and Cach were the fan favourites to win ahead of the final with the latest odds at (11/8), which is no surprise, given viewers have watched their connection grow over the past few weeks.

Fans have been quick to praise the recently exclusive couple for their effortless chemistry and genuine connection, which earned the couple the title of favourite boy and girl in the villa, as voted by the public.

Second place: Shakira and Harry

Having kissed few frogs along the way, it seems that Shakira finally found her prince with Harry, after an 'emotional rollercoaster' journey for the duo.

In the final week of the show, Harry made some big moves, as he decided to break things off with partner Helena Ford, to instead pursue things again with Shakira.

Third Place: Yasmin and Jamie

Since their first meeting in Casa Amor, fans have been captivated by the blossoming relationship between Yasmin and bombshell Jamie, with viewers constantly praising their 'real' connection'.

Before entering the villa Yasmin told Love Island producers she is "looking for a guy who is fit, has a nice body and who is funny with a bit of banter" and she's definitely got that with partner Jamie.

Fourth place: Angel and Ty

Angel entrance into the villa as the final bombshell was nothing short of dramatic. As her surprising arrival meant Lauren Wood was immediately dumped, after she coupled up with Ty.

But it seems Angel was in luck, as her and Ty built a strong connection over the remaining weeks left, with their chemistry growing deeper with each passing day.

