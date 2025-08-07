Are Love Island winners Toni and Cach still together?

Love Island winners Toni and Cach during the final. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer won Love Island series 12, but are they still going strong? Here's what we know.

The Love Island UK villa opened it's doors to it's first-ever American islander in series 12 and she ended up taking the crown!

Las Vegas-based Toni Laites entered the villa as a bombshell and after getting to know the likes of Ben Holbrough and Conor Phillips she met Cach Mercer during Casa Amor and the rest of her Love Island journey was changed for good.

Cach and Toni didn't exactly have a smooth sail to the final as Toni was still caught up on the 'Yung Bull' of the villa, aka Harrison Solomon, for a little bit after Casa Amor. But when Harrison left the villa Toni and Cach were able to start afresh.

And a fresh slate was exactly what they needed as they spent the final week growing their connection and Cach even dropped the l-bomb in an intimate moment not captured by the cameras.

The public voted and they won with 33.5% of the vote, but has their victory lasted outside the villa? Here's the latest update on Cach and Toni's relationship.

Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Love Island's Toni and Cach still together?

At the time of writing, yes! After returning to social media, Cach said he "can't wait" to keep his followers updated on his and Toni's journey together.

During their final week in the villa they went 'exclusive' and the night the before the final they told each other they loved each other.

With Toni being from America there has been concern that she and Cach won't work out due to the long distance. However Toni said they plan to live 50/50 in America and the UK. And now it's been reported that ITV are offering Toni a spin-off show which would make her plans to stay in the UK much easier.

Cach and Toni were favourites to win Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Fans were concerned things were over already as they were some of the latest from the cast to get back on social media. However during Harry Cooksley's live stream they revealed their phones weren't working because they had so many messages.

Now they are back online and seem very loved up as Toni posted a photo of her and Cach during the final on her Instagram and wrote: "wow. just wow. the amount of love I have received over the last 48 hours has left me speechless. 3 months ago I was just a waitress & now I feel like the luckiest girl in the world…I didn’t go into the villa with any expectations and although the ride was rough, the reward was so much greater.

"I am so so thankful for @cacherel_ @shakirakhan16 & @yasminpettet111 for being my rocks during these 8 weeks. I couldn’t have done this without you guys. thank you to the UK public & everyone who supported us all season, my heart goes out to you all. big things coming soon xoxo"

Love Island's Cach and Toni during the live final. Picture: ITV

Similarly, Cach posted on his feed a photo of him and Toni in front of the Love Island villa and said: "Thank you guys all from the bottom of my heart for voting for me and T! It’s been such a long journey and I’m grateful for every moment!

"Coming back and seeing the support has been crazy, you don’t understand how much love is in my heart for everyone that supported me. God bless every single 1 of you and I can’t wait to keep you updated on me and Toni’s journey!"

