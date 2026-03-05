Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together?

5 March 2026, 16:55

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran outside villa and a selfie together.
Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran were smitten with each other, but are they still together now or have they split?

Despite flying mostly under the radar throughout this season, Love Island All Stars winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies captured viewers’ hearts as their fairytale romance unfolded on our screens.

Samie made her bombshell entrance and captured the attention of many of the boys, especially Ciaran. Despite the pair building a connection, things drastically changed when Lucinda Strafford decided to couple up with Ciaran following a brief connection.

Once Ciaran ended things with Lucinda, things were back on track for Samie and Ciaran. The couple went on to enjoy a stress free villa experience - if you're forgetting the pie drama - and ultimately won the show with an impressive voting lead.

Now, they're back in the real world, are they still together, or have things ended? Here's what we know.

Samie and Ciaran pictured close on the terrace.
Fans loved watching the couples romance progress. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together?

Yes, Samie and Ciaran are still together and are even planning their first holiday together!

Following their time in the villa, Ciaran made his return to social media, which included a heartfelt message to Samie. He wrote: "Thank you to everyone for all the support — I’ve met great people, and most importantly, an incredible girl 💙It’s a time I’ll never forget 🤞🏽"

Having won £50,000, what do the couple plan to spend it on? Well, a trip to Nashville has been discussed to meet up with the American islanders. Speaking to WalesOnline, Ciaran said: "We want to go on a holiday to Nashville.

"Go and spend some time with each other just as two of us and then hopefully meet up with the other Americans and their couples from the series and anyone else who wants to come as well because they're more than welcome."

Samie and Ciaran pictured posing together.
Samie and Ciaran have enjoyed outside life together. Picture: Instagram

While Samie currently lives in London and Ciaran resides in Wales, he isn't concerned about the distance, believing it will help maintain the spark in their relationship.

"Before the show I was in London often and when we do come to see each other after spending time apart it'll keep our excitement.

"I think as of right now it's the best thing because in the real world, as a relationship, we probably still wouldn't be seeing each other as much as we did in the villa but I'm feeling very, very positive with how it's gonna go."

