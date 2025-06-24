Who is Love Island's Will Means? His age, job, where he's from and more

24 June 2025, 21:44

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Get to know the personal trainer here
Who is Love Island's Will Means? Get to know the personal trainer here. Picture: ITV, @willmeanss via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's bombshell Will – from his age and job to where he's from and everything in between.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Please welcome to the Love Island villa, Will Means – 2023's 4th Fittest Farmer in the UK. (No, seriously... that is true!)

New bombshell Will joined series 12 alongside Giorgio Russo, Caprice Alexandra and Poppy Harrison who were introduced as part of a second villa twist. The quad chose four islanders to steal away and get to know, and Will set his sights on Emily, who is currently coupled up with Conor. (Perhaps not for long though, as he's got his eye on Megan.)

Will revealed that he's hoping the Love Island experience is a "chance to meet a soulmate, which would be great".

But what do we know about him so far and what kind of girl is he looking for? Here's everything we know about Will Means so far.

Love Island UK bombshell Will enters the villa
Love Island UK bombshell Will enters the villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Will?

Will is smack bang in the middle of Love Island's age range, as he's currently 25 years old.

He's the same age as Shea, Meg and Conor.

Where is Love Island's Will from?

Will is originally from Norfolk but is currently living and working in London.

He also grew up on his family's farm and was actually named the UK's 4th Fittest Farmer by Farmers’ Weekly in 2023.

"It raises awareness for mental health as well and helps build a community among young farmers who spend a lot of time in tractors on their own," he told ITV in his entrance interview.

What is Love Island's Will job?

Will is a personal trainer who works in Clapham, London. Despite coming fourth in the 'Fittest Farmer' competition (which was more about fitness than it was about actual farming), he doesn't appear to do much farming anymore.

Love Island's Will is very into his fitness
Love Island's Will is very into his fitness. Picture: @willmeanss via Instagram

What is Will from Love Island's Instagram?

You can follow Will on Instagram at @willmeanss. On his grid, you'll find fitness content, fitness content and more fitness content. We mean, he is a personal trainer after all!

Will has done marathons, Hyrox races, half Ironmans.. you name it!

What is Love Island bombshell Will looking for? Who has he got his eye on?

Before entering the villa, Will shared that his type is someone who is "sporty and up for a laugh, someone who doesn’t take life too seriously but is driven and wants to do stuff in life."

Arrogance is a massive red flag and turn off for Will, as well as "people that talk about themselves a lot". "If it’s all about them, they’re probably not for me," he added.

"I’m looking for someone who is just a nice person and polite, he continued. "I’m quite family-oriented, so if they are as well that would be great. Nice to look at helps and someone that’s up for a laugh."

And he's not afraid to stir the pot a bit either. "You’re not here to make friends, I’m not afraid to do that."

Will chose to whisk Emily away to the second villa and the duo have been getting on well so far, with Will praising the way Emily has held herself throughout the drama in the villa so far.

Will whisked Emily away from the main villa to get to know her
Will whisked Emily away from the main villa to get to know her. Picture: ITV

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who is Love Island's Gio Russo? his age, job, where he's from and famous sister revealed

Who is Love Island's Giorgio Russo? His age, job and famous sister revealed

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Who is Love Island's Caprice Alexandra? Get to know the bombshell here

Who is Love Island's Caprice Alexandra? Her age, job and where she's from revealed

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Get to know the bombshell here

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Her age, job and where she's from revealed

Love Island fans have clocked the glaring omission of one of the most iconic parts of the show

Love Island fans notice major part of show has gone 'missing' as Iain Stirling responds

Hot On Capital

Jordan North has won Best Radio Presenter

Jordan North wins Best Radio Presenter at 2025 TRIC Awards

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The shocking ending explained

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The twist ending explained

Olympo season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Olympo season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series
Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

28 Years Later's Alpha Zombie actor explains why he legally had to wear a prosthetic

28 Years Later's Alpha Zombie actor explains why he legally had to wear a prosthetic

How to Train Your Dragon director explains why Astrid is not white in live-action remake

How to Train Your Dragon director explains why Astrid is not white in live-action remake

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

Jessie J shares heart-wrenching moment with son after major breast cancer surgery

Jessie J shares heart-wrenching moment with son after major breast cancer operation

Lana Del Rey's stadium tour setlist sparks outrage over song choices and length

Lana Del Rey's stadium tour setlist sparks outrage over song choices and length

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Four new bombshells are entering the Love Island UK villa

Who are the new Love Island bombshells? Meet Giorgio, Caprice, Poppy and Will

When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist

When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

What is Shakira from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shakira from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Watch the singles in Love Island USA try to find love.

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

Miley Cyrus criticised for "ignoring" fans at signing event with Naomi Campbell

Miley Cyrus criticised for "ignoring" fans at signing event with Naomi Campbell

Why did Love Island's Elma Pazar and Sammy Root split?

Why did Love Island's Elma and Sammy split?

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Adam Scott's teenage daughter Frankie went viral on TikTok with a video featuring her dad

Adam Scott's age leaves fans stunned after daughter goes viral on TikTok

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Sophie Lee calls out Harry's comment about not wanting to rip her clothes off

Love Island's Sophie calls out Harry as she addresses his 'bikini' comment

Live-action How To Train Your Dragon completely cut the Toothless vs. Terrible Terrors scene

How To Train Your Dragon director explains why they removed key Toothless scene

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Love Island's Ayo hard launches new girlfriend

Who is Love Island's Ayo dating after Jess split? Meet new girlfriend Alicia Scholes

Love Island bombshell Yasmin Pettet sparks wild fan theory

Love Island Yasmin Pettet sparks bizarre theory with her perfect posture

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset