Who is Love Island's Will Means? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Get to know the personal trainer here. Picture: ITV, @willmeanss via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's bombshell Will – from his age and job to where he's from and everything in between.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Please welcome to the Love Island villa, Will Means – 2023's 4th Fittest Farmer in the UK. (No, seriously... that is true!)

New bombshell Will joined series 12 alongside Giorgio Russo, Caprice Alexandra and Poppy Harrison who were introduced as part of a second villa twist. The quad chose four islanders to steal away and get to know, and Will set his sights on Emily, who is currently coupled up with Conor. (Perhaps not for long though, as he's got his eye on Megan.)

Will revealed that he's hoping the Love Island experience is a "chance to meet a soulmate, which would be great".

But what do we know about him so far and what kind of girl is he looking for? Here's everything we know about Will Means so far.

Love Island UK bombshell Will enters the villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Will?

Will is smack bang in the middle of Love Island's age range, as he's currently 25 years old.

He's the same age as Shea, Meg and Conor.

Where is Love Island's Will from?

Will is originally from Norfolk but is currently living and working in London.

He also grew up on his family's farm and was actually named the UK's 4th Fittest Farmer by Farmers’ Weekly in 2023.

"It raises awareness for mental health as well and helps build a community among young farmers who spend a lot of time in tractors on their own," he told ITV in his entrance interview.

What is Love Island's Will job?

Will is a personal trainer who works in Clapham, London. Despite coming fourth in the 'Fittest Farmer' competition (which was more about fitness than it was about actual farming), he doesn't appear to do much farming anymore.

Love Island's Will is very into his fitness. Picture: @willmeanss via Instagram

What is Will from Love Island's Instagram?

You can follow Will on Instagram at @willmeanss. On his grid, you'll find fitness content, fitness content and more fitness content. We mean, he is a personal trainer after all!

Will has done marathons, Hyrox races, half Ironmans.. you name it!

What is Love Island bombshell Will looking for? Who has he got his eye on?

Before entering the villa, Will shared that his type is someone who is "sporty and up for a laugh, someone who doesn’t take life too seriously but is driven and wants to do stuff in life."

Arrogance is a massive red flag and turn off for Will, as well as "people that talk about themselves a lot". "If it’s all about them, they’re probably not for me," he added.

"I’m looking for someone who is just a nice person and polite, he continued. "I’m quite family-oriented, so if they are as well that would be great. Nice to look at helps and someone that’s up for a laugh."

And he's not afraid to stir the pot a bit either. "You’re not here to make friends, I’m not afraid to do that."

Will chose to whisk Emily away to the second villa and the duo have been getting on well so far, with Will praising the way Emily has held herself throughout the drama in the villa so far.

Will whisked Emily away from the main villa to get to know her. Picture: ITV

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.