Where are Love Island's Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh now?

16 June 2026, 12:09

Love Island's Wil and Uma have become one of the most iconic couples from the ITV2 show
Love Island's Wil and Uma have become one of the most iconic couples from the ITV2 show. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh have become one of Love Island's biggest success stories but where are they now? And are they still together? Here's the latest couple news.

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Love Island has brought us plenty of successful relationship stories over the years with the likes of Olivia and Alex Bowen, Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood and Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt all becoming some of the most famous.

Also part of the couples wall of fame, and perhaps one of the most surprising considering their circumstances, are 2024 couple Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson.

Joining season 11 as a bombshell, Wil set his sights on Uma and instantly hit it off, becoming one of the strongest pairs in the villa at the time. However, along came Casa Amor and Movie Night and things took a sour turn.

However, despite their fall out, Uma pulled one of the biggest moves in Love Island history and quit the villa the exact moment Wil was dumped from the island.

So where are Love Island's Will and Uma now? Are they still together? Here's their latest relationship update.

Love Island's Wil and Uma are currently in the USA supporting his brother in the England team
Love Island's Wil and Uma are currently in the USA supporting his brother in the England team. Picture: Wil Anderson/Instagram
Love Island's Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh are now engaged
Love Island's Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh are now engaged. Picture: Wil Anderson/Instagram

Where are Love Island's Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh now?

This Love Island couple only went from strength to strength upon their exit from series 11.

Uma's bold gesture to leave the villa for Wil showed him how much she really cared and the couple have been together ever since.

Not only that, but in July 2025, the professional boxer also got down on one knee and proposed in Mallorca, the home of Love Island.

A quick peep at both of their Instagram pages show them fully supporting one another along with lots of loved up shots of them travelling the world together.

They are currently in USA as Wil's brother, Eliott Anderson is playing in the World Cup for England.

Wil Anderson leave the Love Island villa back in 2024

What happened to Wil and Uma on Love Island?

Will entered the villa as a bombshell on day 12 and him and Uma had an instant connection. However, Casa Amor proved to be too much temptation for Wil as he locked lips with bombshell Lucy Graybill.

However, Wil and Uma worked things out only for new bombshell Reuben to pick Uma in a new recoupling, ultimately leaving Wil single and dumped.

It took only seconds for Uma to declare she was leaving with him, in a shock twist viewers and their fellow islanders didn't see coming.

Read more Love Island news here:

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