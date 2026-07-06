Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson’s brother? Meet footballer Elliot Anderson

Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson’s brother? Meet footballer Elliot Anderson. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Former Love Island star Wil Anderson is currently in America supporting brother Elliot Anderson at the World Cup. Here's everything you need to know about the footballer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Before Love Island star Wil Anderson entered the villa in 2024, he admitted he was "super picky" but was excited for his villa journey. However, he had nothing to worry about, as he met and fell in love with Uma Jammeh.

After their exit from villa, the series 11 couple's relationship only went from strength-to-strength, having gotten engaged in July 2025 in Mallorca, the home of Love Island.

While Wil and Uma enjoy wedding planning, worldwide attention is currently on Wil's famous brother who is currently capturing headlines for an exciting reason.

Wil and Uma pictured together. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson's famous brother?

The former Love Island star's brother is footballer Elliot Anderson, who is currently playing for England at the 2026 World Cup.

The 23 year old started his professional career at Premier League club Newcastle United as a midfielder in 2021. A year later he went on loan to Bristol Rovers, before returning to the club again.

In 2024, Elliot made the move to Nottingham Forest, signing a five-year contract with them. However, it was recently announced that he'll be making the move to Manchester City for an astonishing fee of £116 million, which reportedly makes him the most expensive British player in history.

Elliot Anderson is playing for the England squad at the 2026 World Cup. Picture: Getty Images

The footballer was first called up to play for the England squad last year at the World Cup qualifiers.

He was then reselected to play at the 2026 World Cup, which he reflected about in an Instagram post: "🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wow! Something I have dreamt of my whole life. Going to my first World Cup with England is my proudest moment yet.

"The hard work and dedication is paying off. I couldn’t have got to this point without the huge support from my family. Mum we are going to the World Cup ❤️❤️❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿."

Wil and Elliot's mum tragically passed away earlier this year. As England make their way through the tournament, Wil has joined his brother in America and been a regular supporter at his games.

Read more Love Island news here: